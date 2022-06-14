Official InfoComm 2022 Numbers Released

Las Vegas, NV (June 14, 2021)—From June 8-10, thousands of Pro AV folks filled the North and West Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center to attend InfoComm 2022. The official numbers have been released.

Last week, it was clear that the Pro AV industry was back in full-force. Waking the show floor between the North and West Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center, you’d be hard-pressed to know that this show was any different than InfoComm 2019 or earlier. For more on the show, check out our on-the-scene coverage.

The Official Release

InfoComm 2022 returned to Las Vegas June 4-10 to gather the pro AV industry for a buzzing trade show floor, inspirational education sessions, lively networking events, and much more. The show welcomed 19,681 verified attendees from more than 110 countries and all 50 U.S states, and 522 exhibitors showcased innovative pro AV products and solutions across 294,500 square feet of the trade show floor in the North Hall and new West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“InfoComm is the only place in North America where the entire ecosystem of the pro AV industry gathers – from manufacturers to distributors to integrators to end users,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “This week we saw thousands of AV professionals make the trip to Las Vegas to learn from each other and experience innovative technology in person. AVIXA is proud to play host to such an incredible group of industry professionals as they spent their week advancing their businesses and careers and gaining inspiration to take home with them.”

“This week has been a celebration of and for our industry – from the trade show floor to the AVIXA council events to our educations sessions,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President of Expositions and Events, AVIXA. “There are many people and organizations that help make this show possible – the exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, speakers, media, the Las Vegas Convention Center, Freeman, and the AVIXA staff. It’s truly the contributions and collaboration from so many that makes this such an exceptional event.”

InfoComm 2023 will take place in Orlando on June 10-16 (Exhibits 14-16) at the Orange County Convention Center.

This story originally appeared at https://www.avnetwork.com/features/official-infocomm-2022-numbers-released