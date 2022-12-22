Your browser is out-of-date!

Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2022, Part 4

As 2022 comes to a close, we’re counting down our top 20 most popular articles of the year, as chosen by the readers of Mix!

By Clive Young ⋅

New York, NY (December 22, 2022)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2022, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2022 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, blog posts, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers (Don’t miss Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3)! We’ll see you tomorrow with the conclusion — Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2022, Part 5!

8. Genesis Live: Turn It On Again…One Last Time (1/18/22)

By Clive Young. After announcing a farewell tour in March, 2020, Genesis finally hit the U.S. in the fall of 2021…and then Covid struck the audio team.

 

7. Burning Man’s Robot Heart Gets A Transplant (4/22/22)

By Clive Young. Burning Man’s jaw-dropping Robot Heart sound-system bus headed to New York’s Central Park to party this year—and reinvent itself in the process.

 

6. Dolby Atmos Personalized Rendering Enters Public Beta (3/16/22)

By Tom Kenny. Dolby Atmos Personalized Rendering, for pros creating Atmos content while headphone monitoring, entered public beta.

 

5. Dead & Company Debut PANTHER on Tour (6/27/22)

UltraSound fielded a giant stadium system comprised of 72 Meyer Sound PANTHER Loudspeakers for Dead & Company.

