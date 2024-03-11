Oscar Sound and Music Winners Announced

The winners for the 96th annual Oscars were announced last night, including in the three sound and music categories. See the winners and their acceptance speeches here!

Hollywood, CA (March 11, 2024)—The winners for the 96th annual Oscars were announced last night, including in the three sound and music categories.

Oppenheimer took home seven Oscars overall after having received 13 nods, including the awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor—but it didn’t win Best Sound as had been widely predicted.

The nominations for the Oscar sound and music categories are as follows:

Sound

The Zone of Interest, Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Original Score

Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Original Song

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

The pair won previously for the theme to 2021’s James Bond film, No Time to Die, so the win makes Eilish, at 22, the youngest two-time Oscar winner ever.