95th Annual Oscars for Sound and Music Winners Announced

The 95th annual Academy Awards ceremony saw a mix of expected and surprise wins for the sound and music Oscars.

Hollywood, CA (March 13, 2023)—Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences voters spread the love when it came to the sound and music categories at the 95th Oscars award ceremony, celebrating three different movies, including Top Gun: Maverick, which won for best sound.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the frontrunner going into the ceremonies on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with 11 nominations. It emerged with seven, including for best picture, writing and directing and with three acting nods.

The team behind Top Gun: Maverick—Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor—was hotly tipped to take the best sound statue and came away triumphant. Catch Mix’s exclusive interview with the Oscar-winning sound team of Top Gun: Maverick!

Composer Volker Bertelmann, who won the BAFTA Award for best original score for All Quiet on the Western Front less than one month ago, repeated his success at the Oscars. Don’t miss Mix’s exclusive interview with Oscar-winning composer Volker Bertelmann and the sound team of All Quiet on the Western Front!

Meanwhile, in the original song category, composer M.M. Keeravaani—who sang his acceptance speech to the tune of The Carpenters’ “Top of the World,” a chart-topper in 1973—won along with lyricist Chandrabose, besting better-known contenders including Rihanna, Lady Gaga and a collaboration between indie-rock band Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne.

The winners of the Oscar sound and music categories are as follows:

Sound: Top Gun: Maverick — Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Music (Original Score): All Quiet on the Western Front — Volker Bertelmann

Music (Original Song): “Naatu Naatu” from RRR — Music by M.M. Keeravaani; lyric by Chandrabose