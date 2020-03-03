Film Sound Oscars and CAS Awards Winners Announced

The Cinema Audio Society Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Live Action was presented to the sound mixing team from Ford v Ferrari—Steven A. Morrow CAS, Paul Massey CAS, David Giammarco CAS, Tyson Lozensky, David Betancourt and Richard Duarte.
Top honors for Motion Picture – Animated went to Toy Story 4 and the sound mixing team of Doc Kane CAS, Vince Caro CAS, Michael Semanick CAS, Nathan Nance, David Boucher and Scott Curtis.
This year the CAS Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Documentary went to Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound and the team of David J. Turner, Tom Myers, Dan Blanck and Frank Rinella.
Held in the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, the event was hosted by Kirsten Vangsness. Awards were presented in seven categories for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Picture and Television and two Outstanding Product Awards. The evening saw CAS president Karol Urban acknowledge recently retired CAS Executive Board member Peter R. Damski for his years of service to the organization.
The professional contributions of re-recording mixer Tom Fleischman CAS were recognized as he received the CAS Career Achievement Award. Presenter Gary Bourgeois spoke of the commitment to excellence Fleischman has demonstrated in a career that spans over 40 years, nearly 200 films, and collaborations with dozens of notable directors. Congratulatory messages from production sound mixer Chris Newman CAS and director Martin Scorsese left many in the room teary-eyed.
James Mangold received the CAS Filmmaker Award in a presentation that included remarks by re-recording mixer Paul Massey CAS who was joined in the presentation by Harrison Ford. Mangold joins an impressive list of previous CAS Filmmakers Honorees, including Steven Spielberg, Joe Wright, Jon Favreau, Jay Roach, Quentin Tarantino, Gil Cates, Bill Condon, Paul Mazursky, Henry Selick, Taylor Hackford, Rob Marshall, Jonathan Demme, Edward Zwick and Richard Linklater.
Mangold had even more to celebrate as he watched his sound team take top honors for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing Motion Picture – Live Action.
The Sound Mixing team of Chernobyl: 1.23.45 took top honors for Television Movie or Limited Series. Television-One Hour honors went to Game of Thrones: The Bells, and David Bowie: Finding Fame won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials. In a rare occurrence Barry: ronny/lily and Fleabag: #2.6 tied for the award for Television Series-Half Hour.
Bo Pang a student at Chapman University, Orange, Calif., was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $5000. The other four finalists received $1000. These gifts were made possible by the support of IMAX and iZotope, co-sponsors of the Student Recognition Award. Additionally, the students received gift bags with a variety of production and post-production products to help launch their careers in sound thanks to the support of these generous companies: Audionamix, Denecke, Deity, Halter Technical, iZotope, K-Tek, Lectrosonics, McDSP, Sound Devices, Sound Particles, Todd AO and Zaxcom.
The CAS Outstanding Product Awards for 2019 were presented to Sound Devices for their Scorpio portable mixer/recorder and iZotope, Inc. for their Dialog Match plug-in.
Celebrity presenters and attendees were Harrison Ford, Ambyr Childers (You), Elisha Cuthbert (The Ranch), Faithe Herman (This is Us, Shazam), Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me, The Family Business), Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Fantasy Island), Jaicy Elliot (Grey’s Anatomy), Krystin Goodwin (Tommy), Natasha Marc (The Good Lord Bird), and Dion Phaneuf (NHL Player).
Here are the complete list of winners
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Ford v Ferrari
Production Mixer – Steven A. Morrow CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Tyson Lozensky
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED
Toy Story 4
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE – DOCUMENTARY
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
Production Mixer – David J. Turner
Re-recording Mixer – Tom Myers
Scoring Mixer – Dan Blanck
ADR Mixer – Frank Rinella
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Game of Thrones: The Bells
Production Mixer – Ronan Hill CAS
Production Mixer –Simon Kerr
Production Mixer – Daniel Crowley
Re-recording Mixer – Onnalee Blank CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
TELEVISION MOVIE or LIMITED SERIES
Chernobyl: 1:23:45
Production Mixer – Vincent Piponnier
Re-recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Philip Clements
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR [TIE]
Barry: ronny/lily
Production Mixer – Benjamin A. Patrick CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS
Re-recording Mixer – Jason “Frenchie” Gaya
ADR Mixer – Aaron Hasson
Foley Mixer – John Sanacore CAS
Fleabag: Episode #2.6
Production Mixer – Christian Bourne
Re-recording Mixer – David Drake
ADR Mixer – James Gregory
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
David Bowie: Finding Fame
Production Mixer – Sean O’Neil
Re-recording Mixer – Greg Gettens
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Sound Devices, LLC Scorpio
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST PRODUCTION
iZotope, Inc. Dialogue Match
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Bo Pang, Chapman University – Orange, CA
Oscar Sound
Winners Announced
Director Sam Mendes’ World War I drama, 1917, brought home trophies for Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson as they won best sound mixing at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. The mid-’60s David and Goliath race car competition, Ford v Ferrari, from director James Mangold, led to Donald Sylvester receiving the Oscar for best sound editing.
On the night, the most hotly tipped films failed to live up to expectations. Todd Phillips’ Joker, leading the pack with 11 nominations, together with 1917, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, with 10 nominations apiece, all left largely empty-handed.
In a final-reel twist, Bong Joon-ho’s capitalism commentary Parasite grabbed the night’s last and biggest prize, the best picture statuette, having already picked up best international feature, as expected, as well as best director and best original screenplay.
The best sound Oscars are as follows:
SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari – Donald Sylvester
SOUND MIXING
1917 – Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Dolby Pre-Oscars Celebration
On Thursday, February 6, 2020, Dolby Laboratories celebrated the 92nd Academy Award nominees in the Best Cinematography, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing categories at the Saban Media Center at the Television Academy in North Hollywood.