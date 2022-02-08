Oscar Sound and Music Nominations Announced

The nominees for the 94th annual Oscars have been announced, including in the three sound and music categories.

Hollywood, CA (February 8, 2022)—The nominees for the 94th annual Oscars have been announced, including in the three sound and music categories.

This year, five films are competing in each of the sound and music categories. Overall, The Power of the Dog leads the pack, with a total of 12 nominations, including best sound, best picture and best director for Jane Campion. Dune received 10 nominations, including best picture and best sound, but was snubbed in the directing and acting categories. West Side Story and Belfast, both nominated for best sound, are tied in third place with seven nominations each.

With the nomination of West Side Story in the best sound category, sound mixer Andy Nelson now has a record 22 nominations in the combined sound categories, which have evolved over the years. That ties Nelson with composer and songwriter Randy Newman for the third highest nominations of any living person; John Williams is first with 52 and Woody Allen second with 24.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and televised live on ABC at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

The nominations for the Oscar sound and music categories are as follows:

Sound

Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

West Side Story – Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Music (Original Score)

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Music (Original Song)

“Be Alive” from King Richard – Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto – Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from Belfast – Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from No Time to Die – Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days – Music and Lyric by Diane Warren