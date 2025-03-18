Mix Nashville Returns May 17! Early Bird Passes Available

Nashville, TN (March 18, 2025)—Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production will return to Music Row on Saturday, May 17, 2025! Once again, the event will takeover numerous state-of-the-art studios for an incredible day dedicated to recording, mixing and distributing immersive music!

Hosted at Curb Studios, Mix Nashville returns with a keynote and dedicated Mix discussions, hands-on demos, expert panels and studio presentations at iconic locations like Black River and Columbia Studio A. Join us for all-new content and cutting-edge technologies. Don’t miss the chance to dive into the future of live sound and music production!

You’ll experience extensive tutorials, gain inside knowledge from industry experts and stay up-to-date on the latest tech. Take your craft to the next level and join us for a full day of keynotes, hands-on demos, expert panels and exclusive studio sessions. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just jumping into immersive audio, this is your chance to experience the latest tech, industry insights, and groundbreaking sound innovations firsthand.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

This is an event tailored for musicians, producers, and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft: Music Producers, Recording Studio Engineers, Mix Engineers, Live Sound Engineers, Musicians/Artists, Composers/Songwriters, Podcasters, Music Supervisors, Music Editors, Studio Owners, Chief Engineers, Record Label Executives, Studio Designers, Audio Educators/Students, Systems Techs, Systems Integrators, Streaming Audio Techs, Pro Audio Manufacturers and Product Designers.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – janis.crowley@futurenet.com.