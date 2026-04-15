ACM Studio Recording and Industry Award Nominations Announced

The Academy of Country Music has announced its ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards nominations for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

Nashville, TN (April 15, 2026)—The Academy of Country Music has announced its ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards nominations for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

The 2026 ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Award winners will be announced in the coming weeks and trophies will be presented to recipients at the 19th Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held annually in August in Nashville. More details including additional honorees for this year’s show will be announced in the coming months.

The production and industry nominations for the 61st ACM Awards are as follows:

Studio Recording Award Nominees:

Audio Engineer of the Year

Dave Clauss

Jim Cooley

Eric Masse

Buckley Miller

Justin Niebank

Producer of the Year

Will Bundy

Carson Chamberlain

Dann Huff

Chris LaCorte

Ben West

Industry Award Nominees:

Casino of the Year – Theater

Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK

Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA

Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

The Venue at Thunder Valley at Thunder Valley Casino – Lincoln, CA

Casino of the Year – Arena

BECU Live at Northern Quest Casino – Airway Heights, WA

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI

Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

Festival of the Year

C2C: Country to Country Festival – London, England

CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland

Stagecoach – Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

Calgary Stampede – Calgary, Alberta

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

Club of the Year

Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK

Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN

Theater of the Year

Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, IN

Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

State Theatre – Portland, ME

The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

Outdoor Venue of the Year

CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

Floore’s Country Store – Helotes, TX

The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

Walmart AMP (Arkansas Music Pavilion) – Rogers, AR

Arena of the Year

BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, TX

Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

Andrew Fortin – Neste Live!

Susan Heymann – Frontier Touring

Stacy Vee – Goldenvoice

Ed Warm – Joe’s Concerts

Del Williams – Danny Wimmer Presents

Promoter of the Year

Patrick McDill – Live Nation

Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

Bob Roux – Live Nation

Rich Schaefer – AEG Presents

Adam Weiser – AEG Presents