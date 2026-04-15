ACM Studio Recording and Industry Award Nominations Announced

Nashville, TN (April 15, 2026)—The Academy of Country Music has announced its ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards nominations for the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.
The 2026 ACM Studio Recording Awards and Industry Award winners will be announced in the coming weeks and trophies will be presented to recipients at the 19th Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held annually in August in Nashville. More details including additional honorees for this year’s show will be announced in the coming months.
The production and industry nominations for the 61st ACM Awards are as follows:
Studio Recording Award Nominees:
Audio Engineer of the Year
Dave Clauss
Jim Cooley
Eric Masse
Buckley Miller
Justin Niebank
Producer of the Year
Will Bundy
Carson Chamberlain
Dann Huff
Chris LaCorte
Ben West
Industry Award Nominees:
Casino of the Year – Theater
Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK
Golden Nugget Lake Charles – Lake Charles, LA
Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL
Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
The Venue at Thunder Valley at Thunder Valley Casino – Lincoln, CA
Casino of the Year – Arena
BECU Live at Northern Quest Casino – Airway Heights, WA
Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
Soaring Eagle – Mount Pleasant, MI
Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA
Festival of the Year
C2C: Country to Country Festival – London, England
CMC Rocks – Ipswich, Queensland
Stagecoach – Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Two Step Inn – Georgetown, TX
Fair/Rodeo of the Year
Calgary Stampede – Calgary, Alberta
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY
Florida Strawberry Festival – Plant City, FL
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX
Club of the Year
Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX
Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, OK
Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL
The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN
Theater of the Year
Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, IN
Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN
State Theatre – Portland, ME
The Franklin Theatre – Franklin, TN
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN
Outdoor Venue of the Year
CMAC – Canandaigua, NY
Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre – Denver, CO
Floore’s Country Store – Helotes, TX
The Orion Amphitheater – Huntsville, AL
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
Walmart AMP (Arkansas Music Pavilion) – Rogers, AR
Arena of the Year
BOK Center – Tulsa, OK
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN
Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, TX
Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK
T-Mobile Center – Kansas City, MO
Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year
Andrew Fortin – Neste Live!
Susan Heymann – Frontier Touring
Stacy Vee – Goldenvoice
Ed Warm – Joe’s Concerts
Del Williams – Danny Wimmer Presents
Promoter of the Year
Patrick McDill – Live Nation
Brian O’Connell – Live Nation
Bob Roux – Live Nation
Rich Schaefer – AEG Presents
Adam Weiser – AEG Presents