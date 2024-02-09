Report: Audio Networking Continues to Grow

Tunbridge Wells, UK (February 9, 2024)—Audio consultancy RH Consulting has released its annual survey of audio and video networking, Networked Audio Products 2024. The report has charted the adoption and evolution of audio networking in the pro audio, AV and broadcast markets since 2013. The new edition additionally covers audio, video and control products, and confirms the growing strength of AES67, RAVENNA and ST 2110 and the current dominance of Dante and NDI standards.

The 2024 report reveals a significant surge in overall adoption, with a total of 6,013 products from 602 brands. “A milestone has been reached with over 6,000 networked AV products on the market and with video-over-IP products numbering more than 1,000,” said Roland Hemming, Audio Consultant at RH Consulting. “Networked media products are steadily becoming part of everyone’s work; soon it will be easier to count the remaining analog products.”

Findings from the report show that Dante audio networking technology has seen remarkable growth over the past 12 months, with an 11% expansion in audio products. At 4,131 products, Dante outpaced all other protocols combined, introducing 420 new products and involving 45 manufacturers for the first time.

Meanwhile, AES67, an interoperability standard, reached 4,380 compatible products, supporting various protocols such as Dante, RAVENNA, Livewire+, Wheatnet and ‘raw’ AES67. The report suggests that the majority of Dante solutions likely support AES67, indicating a high level of integration in the market.

RAVENNA, showing steady growth across the year, secured the second-highest increase in audio products with 344 offerings. MILAN and AVB also demonstrated growth, with MILAN-compliant products increasing to 45.

In the video-over-IP realm, the market is still maturing compared to networked audio. The report analyzes protocols such as NDI, SDVoE, ST 2110, Dante AV, IPMX and AVB, revealing insights into their adoption and maturity.

NDI emerged as the leader in terms of product numbers with a total of 494. ST 2110 experienced growth with 344 encoder and decoder products, while Dante AV, a relative newcomer, tripled its product numbers in 18 months, totaling 62 products.

SDVoE, despite a small decline, maintained a significant presence with 364 products. IPMX-ready products, totaling seven offerings, indicate potential growth upon full protocol release.