Sennheiser Acquires Merging Technologies, Strengthening Neumann Growth

Berlin, Germany (July 5, 2022)—Sennheiser has acquired Swiss digital audio specialists Merging Technologies, which will now operate alongside Neumann.Berlin under the Sennheiser Group umbrella.

According to Claude Cellier, founder and CEO of Merging Technologies, “Neumann.Berlin and Merging Technologies are a perfect match, and the collaboration opens up new opportunities for both parties. Both companies share a passion for excellence and a commitment to always set new standards in audio.”

Merging Technologies — a noted supplier of AD/DA solutions and digital audio workstations, as well as a pioneer in software development to support the AES-67 standard — will become part of the Sennheiser Group through the strategic partnership. Merging’s team of around 20 people will continue to be located at the company’s site in Puidoux, Switzerland, but will work closely with the Neumann team in Berlin. Both sides have agreed not to disclose financial details.

According to a company statement, the integration is part of Neumann’s growth strategy. “We plan to strengthen Neumann’s offering, particularly in the area of digital workstreams, in order to provide our customers with holistic audio solutions in studio quality,” says Ralf Oehl, CEO of Georg Neumann GmbH. “Merging Technologies’ products and solutions are an excellent complement to the Neumann product portfolio. We are therefore very much looking forward to working together with the Merging team.”

The first joint product of the partnership between Neumann.Berlin and Merging Technologies will reportedly be a Neumann audio interface that enables the integration of Neumann products into a digital infrastructure. The existing portfolio of the two companies will apparently remain unchanged.

“We are very pleased to welcome Merging’s employees as part of the Sennheiser Group,” says Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO of the Sennheiser Group. “As a family-owned company, we want to grow sustainably on the strength of our own resources in the coming years. To achieve this, we are investing significantly in our professional business.”