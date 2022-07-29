New at MixNYC: Explore Spatial Audio Tools with Sennheiser, Neumann and Dear Reality

At MixNYC, Studio G will host cutting-edge spatial audio technologies from Sennheiser, Neumann, Dear Reality and Merging Technologies.

New York, NY — Immersive Music is transforming how we experience music, and the audio manufacturers and music professionals who are leading the way will be at MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, a one-day, in-person event taking place on August 6 at the legendary studio facility, Power Station at BerkleeNYC. Studio G will host cutting-edge spatial audio technologies from Sennheiser, Neumann, Dear Reality and Merging Technologies.

Studio G will showcase new spatial audio technologies with Dear Reality and Sennheiser AMBEO. Immerse yourself in cutting-edge spatial audio sessions, and learn more about the AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio renderer.

Experience the monitoring of 7.1.4 sessions with Dear Reality’s dearVR MONITOR immersive headphone mixing plug-in and Neumann’s NDH 30 open-back headphones. Discover how to enhance the spatial impression with the state-of-the-art dearVR PRO spatializer, placing the listener at the center of sound.

AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio delivers an incredibly immersive audio experience with standard stereo speakers. The AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio renderer translates original immersive mixes into 2-channel audio with a spatial experience far beyond stereo. Listen via state-of-the-art Neumann monitor speakers in a stereo setup.

In addition, you can see solutions from Merging Technologies in action and witness the return of the legendary Neumann M 49 V microphone.

MixNYC: Immersive Music Production, the first industry event to focus entirely on Immersive Music Production, will be held entirely within the recently refurbished, six-studio, three-story, world-renowned BerkleeNYC (Power Station Studios) complex. Expert panel presentations on recording, mixing and distributing immersive music will follow the Keynote Conversation, along with sponsor demonstrations, new product exhibits, one-on-one interviews, multiple networking opportunities and more.

