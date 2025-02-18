Shure Forms Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance

Shure has announced to form the Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance (WMSA) to work ensuring access to RF spectrum for wireless mics.

Niles, IL (February 18, 2025)—Shure has announced that it is forming the Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance (WMSA), a coalition that will work to ensure access to RF spectrum for wireless microphones. This alliance will include end users, content creators, live production service providers, equipment manufacturers and other stakeholders.

The group has not yet announced any other members.

In launching the group, Shure noted that wireless microphones are essential for a wide variety of activities, including concerts, events, corporate presentations, houses of worship, sports, film production, television, music, conferences, community meetings across the United States. They are also used in events that are a significant source of revenue for media companies and others.

To protect scarce spectrum for their operations, WMSA will advocate for access to the RF spectrum that allows those events to operate using wireless microphones. More specifically, the group said its mission will be to:

Preserve RF Spectrum: Ensure the availability of spectrum for wireless microphone users across various industries

Raise Awareness: Through education, highlight the critical importance of spectrum for concerts, live sports, live events, concerts, the film industry, broadcast, theater, worship and other content creators

Foster Collaboration: Create a platform for stakeholders to join forces in advocating for spectrum preservation

Engage Policymakers: Work closely with the FCC, Congress, and other policymakers to advocate for sufficient spectrum allocations for current and future wireless microphone use

Conduct Public Outreach: Encourage public involvement through outreach and events that demonstrate the necessity of wireless spectrum and the impact its loss would have on various productions

In addition, the group stressed that, without proper spectrum availability for wireless microphones, many cities may not be able to successfully operate large-scale sporting events like the Super Bowl or the Olympic Games. Wireless microphones are used extensively for a wide variety of activities during these events, including during press conferences, halftime shows, pre-show concerts and referee calls.

RF spectrum for wireless microphones will also play an important role in the U.S. for such upcoming major events as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games, the group said.

Shure said that organizations interested in joining this effort can contact Prakash Moorut (global head of spectrum and regulatory affairs at Shure) at moorutp@shure.com.