WMSA Grows, Addresses RF Spectrum Regulation

Niles, Ill. (April 30, 2025)—The Wireless Microphone Spectrum Alliance has added more than 60 members since it was formed by Shure in February 2025; the group met for an inaugural call in late March.

Members representing end users, content creators, live production service providers, equipment manufacturers and other stakeholders have signed up to the coalition, which is committed to ensuring access to RF spectrum for wireless microphones.

Some initial members include Clair Global, Freeman, Frequency Coordination Group, Second City Sound, Gotham Sound, North Point Ministries, Wisycom, Sound Devices, Radio Active Designs, CP Communications, LMG, Jetwave Wireless, Soundtronics Wireless, DPA Microphones, Spectrum Sound Nashville, Q5X, Studiogenes Oy, and others.

The kickoff call was held with members on March 24, unveiling the logo and outlining the goals, upcoming plans and answering questions from members. WMSA members also filed comments to address the recent FCC Public Notice titled “Delete Delete Delete” to provide evidence to the FCC regarding regulatory requirements that the membership believes are disproportionately burdensome, unnecessary or in need of re-evaluation.

The areas addressed in this particular filing are FCC Rules for Part 74 License Eligibility and Rules Governing Special Temporary Authority (STA).

Shure president and CEO Chris Schyvinck, chief legal officer Eric McAlpine, global head of spectrum and regulatory affairs Prakash Moorut, and market development manager Ben Escobedo met with officials in Washington, D.C., on March 31 and April 1 to educate them about the importance of maintaining access to the remaining TV-UHF band for wireless mics, which aligns with the position of WMSA members.

The meetings took place with various government officials and their staffs, including FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington, FCC Office of Engineering & Technology acting head Ira Keltz, White House FIFA Task Force, White House Communications Agency, Rep. Brett Guthrie, chairman of the house committee on energy and commerce, and Rep. Richard Hudson, chairman of the energy and commerce subcommittee on communications and technology.

Henry Cohen, director of spectrum affairs at CP Communications, also attended the FCC OET meeting to help with a deep dive on spectrum coordination of wireless audio devices at the 2025 Super Bowl.

According to a WMSA statement: “The goal of this alliance is to advocate for access to the RF spectrum that allows those events to operate using wireless microphones. Whether it is on a global stage or a community platform, the importance of preserving spectrum is vital for many reasons. Diverse industries rely on spectrum to successfully produce their events, which is a significant source of revenue, creating jobs, fostering innovation, and creating collaboration.”