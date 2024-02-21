dBTechnologies USA Names Studybaker New President

Miami, FL (February 21, 2024)—Loudspeaker manufacturer dBTechnologies has promoted Colin Studybaker to president of dBTech USA.

Colin Studybaker has served as vice president of Sales for the dBTech USA team ever since dBTechnologies opened its U.S. headquarters in Miami. Over the years, Studybaker has worked as a recording engineer and musician, but moved to the pro-audio world when he joined tc electronic and its parent company, tc group.

There, he held a variety of positions including applications engineer and brand manager, as well as educator and instructor for the tour and install sound markets for the Lab.gruppen, Lake DSP and Tannoy brands. Studybaker also worked at American Music and Sound managing several major brands, including Allen & Heath, before joining dBTechnologies as national sales manager.

“dBTechnologies is a phenomenal company, because of the amazing people who work here,” says Studybaker. “I’m thrilled to be able to use all of my industry experience – from tech support to service to applications and sales, to further enhance and grow the dBTech USA team.”