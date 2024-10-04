Spike AI — A Mix Product of the Week

Spike AI, an AI-based mixing plug-in being developed by engineer Mark “Spike” Stent, is expected to be released in early 2025.

New York, NY (October 4, 2024)—We’ve seen AI-based plug-ins that can analyze audio and suggest settings for individual processing tasks like equalization, compression, adding reverb and even endeavors requiring multiple processors, such as mastering. So, it’s unsurprising to see comprehensive AI mixing software emerging.

One such plug-in, Spike AI (by a company of the same name), is now in beta and is expected to be released in early 2025. This plug-in is particularly intriguing because it’s being developed by vaunted mix engineer Mark “Spike” Stent in collaboration with his son Joshua Stent and the latter’s longtime friend and music-industry colleague, Henry Ramsey.

In the press release, Spike Stent says, “We wanted to offer something unique that everyone can access. That’s what’s so brilliant about Spike AI. It lets people create something new that will help artists and producers who don’t have the option of hiring someone like me.”

Spike AI features a Channel Rack section that individually analyzes tracks and busses and provides options to increase clarity or crispness, add warmth, width, glue and more.

While using it inside their DAW, users can communicate with Spike AI via a built-in chatbot “trained on Spike Stent’s expertise.” The developers say the plug-in’s data is ethically sourced and comprised exclusively of Stent’s personal data.

“The mix is where the emotion happens,” says Spike. “You have to mix so it connects emotionally. A mix can make an okay song sound like a hit record and engage the listener completely. It needs to give me the shivers. That’s when I know the feel and soul of the mix is really coming through.”

Because Spike AI is still in beta, we have to temper our expectations a bit until it’s actually released and can be tested. Still, its potential is intriguing enough to warrant this early glimpse of what could be a groundbreaking product.

Sign up at spike-ai.com to get updates and further information.