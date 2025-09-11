Spotify (Finally) Rolls Out Lossless Audio

Stockholm, Sweden (September 11, 2025)—Spotify has finally caught up with its high-resolution competitors, announcing the availability of lossless audio streaming (up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC) to its top-tier users. Lossless music streaming will be introduced to premium subscribers at no extra cost in more than 50 markets through October, and is already available in the U.S., U.K. and elsewhere.

“The wait is finally over; we’re so excited lossless sound is rolling out to Premium subscribers,” said Gustav Gyllenhammar, VP Subscriptions, Spotify. “We’ve taken time to build this feature in a way that prioritizes quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step, so you always know what’s happening under the hood. With Lossless, our premium users will now have an even better listening experience.”

Spotify premium subscribers in Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden have also already started to get access to lossless streaming. There are reportedly 200 million Spotify Premium subscribers worldwide.

The Stockholm-based platform has long been criticized for its delay in adding lossless audio while its rival platforms have supported CD quality—or better—music streaming for years. When Tidal launched a decade ago, it offered music at 44.1/16. Four years later, Amazon Music HD introduced a library of 50 million songs at 44.1/16 with a premium tier offering a smaller collection of titles at up to 192k and 24 bits. Apple Music introduced CD quality and higher at no extra charge in 2021, setting off a cycle of reduced pricing and ad-supported offerings from all three streamers.

According to Spotify’s statement, lossless is available on mobile, desktop and tablet, as well as on many devices that support Spotify Connect, which include Sony, Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser and others. Support for additional devices, including those from Sonos and Amazon, arrives next month, Spotify says.

“We know everyone listens differently, so we’re giving you custom settings for Wi-Fi, cellular, and downloads,” the announcement also states. “Choose between Low, Normal, High, Very High, and now Lossless music quality to provide maximum flexibility and control. You’ll be able to see how much data each of these requires to make choosing easier.”

Spotify has been in the news recently for a more controversial reason: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s investments in defense technology through Prima Materia, his venture capital fund. After the news became public, artists including King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Deerhoof and Godspeed! You Black Emperor removed their catalogs from the platform in protest.