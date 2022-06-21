Sweetwater GearFest Online Returns This Weekend

Ft. Wayne, IN (June 21, 2022)—Sweetwater’s long-running GearFest event returns once again online this coming weekend, June 24 and 25. Founded originally as an in-person event, GearFest went hybrid years ago, and with the advent of the pandemic in 2020, moved to an all-online format that year. The 2022 edition finds the online retailer expanding that virtual approach with the addition of GearFest Content Week, currently underway in the days leading up to and including the GearFest Livestream starting Friday.

GearFest Content Week will bring together numerous brands in MI with YouTube music industry content creators and more on-site at Sweetwater. Brands like Fender, Gibson, Universal Audio, Shure and many more will set up dedicated gear stations that the creators can interact with, bringing Sweetwater’s event to their online audiences.

Kicking off Friday, the Livestream will take place on the last two days of Content Week. Each day will feature roughly one and a half hours of programming with interviews, performances, and products. Much of the content will be sourced from Content Week, accompanied by live interviews and performances like usual. As with all GearFests, there will be product demos, giveaways, deals and more.