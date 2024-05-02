Sweetwater, Avid and PMC to Host at RCA Studio A for Mix Nashville!

Nashville, TN (May 2, 2024)—Sweetwater, Avid and PMC, along with the newly added Audiomovers, will turn the spotlight on the immersive mix studio itself as they host a pair of expert panels —“Putting Together an Immersive Mix Room” and “Best Workflow for Immersive Mixing”—in the legendary RCA Studio A as part of Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II, to be held on Saturday, May 11, along Music Row.

“It’s exciting to see such an excellent coming together of talent and technology, as represented by these four companies and the people they’ll have in the room,” says Tom Kenny, Co-Editor of Mix. “We have Avid, which provides the nerve center for the majority of pro studios. We have PMC, one of the true pioneers and evangelists in the immersive space. We have Sweetwater, which has designed, built and served as the integrator for more immersive studios than anyone would imagine. And we have Audiomovers, to move all that music around the world. The entire process is covered in one room!

“Plus, we have to give a nod to the good folks at RCA Studio A for opening up this legendary room to our audience,” Kenny adds. “Built by Chet Atkins, saved a couple of times from the wrecking ball, re-opened a couple of decades ago with Ben Folds as the caretaker, and for the last ten years or so, it’s been the home base for Dave Cobb. This is a rare chance to peek inside. So thanks, Dave, and thanks Sharon Corbitt and Sheridan Gates for making it happen.”

The panels and panelists at RCA Studio A, include:

Putting Together an Immersive Room

Moderator: Mike Picotte, Sweetwater

Best Workflow for Immersive Mixing

Moderator: Jeff Komar, AVID

Studio Crawl Special!

These same four companies will continue their program at East Iris Studios, the UMG facilities in nearby Berry Hill, as part of the popular nighttime Studio Crawl, which begins at Host Partner Blackbird Studio following the day’s events on Music Row. At East Iris, Sweetwater, Avid, PMC and Audiomovers will open up three Dolby Atmos studios to attendees, each hosting continuous music playback sessions curated by top Nashville immersive mixing and mastering engineers. Please visit the event website for specific times and updated schedule information.

Mix Nashville: Immersive Production II, an all-day event on Music Row, followed by a nighttime Studio Crawl in Berry Hill, includes product demonstrations, special programming and immersive music playback sessions in the world-class facilities of Host Partner Curb Studios, Black River Entertainment (Front Stage and Back Stage Studios), Starstruck Studios’ Gallery and Immersive Mix Studio, the historic RCA Studio A and BMG Studio A.

Additional sponsor programming will continue to be announced in the coming days. For additional program and registration information, visit the Mix Nashville: Immersive Music Production II website. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Janis Crowley.