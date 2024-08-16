VIDEO: Inside The Sound of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Join moderator Jennifer Walden as she talks with Karol Urban, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer, and Paul Munro, Production Sound Mixer, about their work on Loki Season Two, and particularly Episode Six, “Glorious Purpose.” The episode is Emmy-nominated for the ‘Outstanding Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)’ category.

KAROL URBAN, CAS

Karol Urban CAS, MPSE, re-recording mixer, has served filmmakers since 1999. Focusing principally on documentaries early in her career in Washington DC, she now resides in California, mixing both episodic and feature content. She describes her job as “playing mind games with sound.”

She is an involved member of her community, having served on the Television Academy’s Governor’s Peer Group for Sound Mixing, organized events for The LA Sound Group, and served as a blue-ribbon panel judge for the Motion Picture Sound Editors Golden Reels. Karol acted as content editor of the CAS Quarterly and served as a board member for the Cinema Audio Society before serving as President of the organization from 2019-2023. She enjoys educational outreach and has moderated and appeared on panels for Mix’s Sound for Film Event, EIPMA, MPSE, Soundgirls, and AMPAS.

Recent credits include: Tiny Beautiful Things; National Treasure: Edge of History; Loki; Echo.

PAUL MUNRO

Paul Munro is a production sound mixer with over 30 years of experience in the film industry. He has worked on a wide range of projects, from small indie features to large blockbuster movies. Some of his notable collaborators include Steven Soderbergh, Jason Reitman, Guy Ritchie, Steven Spielberg, Kenneth Branagh, Alfonso Cuarón, and Richard Linklater.

His past work includes Sonic the Hedgehog 3; Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire; Cruella; The Gentleman; Mission Impossible: Fallout; and the Emmy-nominated Loki.