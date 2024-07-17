2024 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced

Nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing, have been announced.

Los Angeles, CA (July 17, 2024)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.

The Bear set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 (previously held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009), and Shōgun lead this year’s Drama category with 25 nominations.

The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, September 15, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT) from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu. Meanwhile, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards take place at the Peacock Theater across two consecutive nights—Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8—with an edited presentation to air on Saturday, September 14, at 8:00 PM EDT.

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Avatar: The Last Airbender • Legends • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Micha Liberman, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor

Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer

Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer

Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor

Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor

Jonathan Golodner, Sound Effects Editor

Karen Triest, Sound Effects Editor

Randall Guth, Foley Editor

Christopher Kaller, Music Editor

Clint Bennet, Music Editor

Nancy Parker, Foley Artist

Katie Rose, Foley Artist

Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions

Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer

James Gallivan, Sound Designer

John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor

Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor

Mark Hailstone, Sound Effects Editor

Ken Cain, Foley Editor

Melissa Muik, Music Editor

Matt Salib, Foley Artist

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Hegemony • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer

Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor

Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor

Ian Herzon, Sound Effects Editor

Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor

Clay Weber, Foley Editor

John Sanacore, Foley Editor

Rick Owens, Foley Artist

Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor

Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer

John Matter, Dialogue Editor

Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor

Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

David Klotz, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Ahsoka • Part Four: Fallen Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

David Acord, Sound Designer

James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor

Trey Turner, ADR Editor

Kimberly Patrick, Sound Effects Editor

Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor

Joel Raabe, Foley Editor

Chris Tergesen, Music Editor

Ronni Brown, Foley Artist

Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor

Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor

Annie Taylor, Foley Editor

Jason Lingle, Music Editor

Jeff Lingle, Music Editor

Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist

Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist

Blue Eye Samurai • All Evil Dreams And Angry Words • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

Myron Nettinga, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Paulette Lifton, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Sam Hayward, MPSE, Sound Designer

Jared Dwyer, MPSE, Sound Designer

Andrew Miller, MPSE, Sound Designer

Johanna Turner, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Iko Kagasoff, Music Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television

Mathew Waters, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Danika Wikke, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Taylor Jackson, Dialogue Editor

Meredith Stacy, Sound Effects Editor

Erika Koski, Foley Editor

Micha Liberman, Music Editor

Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist

Iris Dutour, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Lower Decks • The Inner Fight • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor

Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor

Mak Kellerman, Sound Effects Editor

John Wynn, Sound Effects Editor

Michael Britt, Foley Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special

All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Ryan Cole, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Emma Present, Dialogue Editor

Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor

David Grimaldi, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Cloud, Sound Effects Editor

Gina Wark, Foley Editor

Dan DiPrima, Music Editor

Steve Durkee, Music Editor

Steve Baine, Foley Artist

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Bracciale, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Dustin Harris, Dialogue Editor

Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor

Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Masters Of The Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone

Jack Whittaker, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael Minkler, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Jeff Sawyer, Sound Designer

Luke Gibleon, Sound Designer

Dave McMoyler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Michael Hertlein, Dialogue Editor

Michele Perrone, Supervising ADR Editor

Jim Brookshire, ADR Editor

Bryan Parker, ADR Editor

Zach Goheen, Sound Effects Editor

Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor

Adam Kopald, Sound Effects Editor

Angela Claverie, Music Editor

Dylan Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer

Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor

Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor

David Forshee, Sound Effects Editor

Bill R. Dean, Sound Effects Editor

Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor

Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor

Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor

Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor

Ben Schor, Music Editor

Jay Peck, Foley Artist

Sandra Fox, Foley Artist

True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Martín Hernández, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Stephen Griffiths, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

Tom Jenkins, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor

Michele Woods, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Andy Shelley, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor

Jake Fielding, Sound Effects Editor

Stuart Bagshaw, Foley Editor

Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist

Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist

Ben Smithers, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program

The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment

Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor

Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer

Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor

Ryan Rubin, Music Editor

Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Jonny Crew, Sound Editor

Tim Owens, Sound Editor

Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor

Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor

Kim B. Christensen, Sound Effects Editor

Joel Raabe, Sound Effects Editor

Welcome To Wrexham • Goals • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor

William Harp, Dialogue Editor

Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor

Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer

Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer

Stuart Hilliker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer

Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks

Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Production Sound Mixer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Karol Urban, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Paul Munro, Production Mixer

Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions

Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer

Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Williamson, CAS, Production Mixer

Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer

Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer

3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak

Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Dyer, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Black Mirror • Beyond The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix

James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer

Richard Miller, Production Mixer

Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer

Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer

Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production

Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer

Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer

Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

Masters Of The Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone

Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer

Tim Fraser, Production Mixer

Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer

Ripley • Vll Macabre Entertainment • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment

360 and Filmrights for Netflix

Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer

Larry Zipf, Re-Recording Mixer

Maurizio Argentieri, Production Mixer

Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer

True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger

Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Timms, Re-Recording Mixer

Skúli Helgi Sigurgíslason, Production Mixer

Keith Partridge, Foley Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions

Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer

Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer

Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer

Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Ken/Kendra • HBO | Max • HBO

Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer

Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer

Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer

Sam C. Lewis, Foley Mixer

Hacks • Just For Laughs • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer

Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Lakin, Production Mixer

Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television

Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer

Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer

Derik Lee, Music Mixer

What We Do In The Shadows • Local News • FX • FX Productions

Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Rob Beal, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures

Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer

Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer

Peter Gary, Music Mixer

Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer

Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer

Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer

66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73

Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Eric Schilling, Music Mixer

Jeff Peterson, FOH Production Mixer

Jaime Pollock, FOH Music Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer

Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Mixer

Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Mixer

Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer

The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer

Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer

Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer

Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer

Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer

Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer

Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio

John Perez, VO Mixer

Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer

Steve Genewick, Music Mixer

2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions

Al Centrella, Production Mixer

Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer

John Harris, Music Mixer

Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer

Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer

Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer

Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Robert Palladino, Production Mixer

Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer

Frank Duca, FOH Mixer

Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer

Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer

Jay Vicari, Music Mixer

Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer

Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer

Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer

Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer

Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer

Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program

The Beach Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

John Rampey, Production Mixer

Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer

Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer

Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer

Michael Jones, Production Mixer

Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC

Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer

Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer

Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer

STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production

Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer

Andre Artis, Production Mixer

Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production

Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer

Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer

Barry London, Production Mixer

Emily Strong, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.

Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer

Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer

Jim Blank, Production Mixer

Emerson Boergadine, Production Mixer

Paul Bruno, Production Mixer

John Buchanan, Production Mixer

Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer

Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Production Mixer

Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer

Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer

Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer

Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer

Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer

Sean Milburn, Production Mixer

Simon Paine, Production Mixer

John A. Pitron, Production Mixer

Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer

Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer

Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel

Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • MTV • World Of Wonder

Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer

Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor

David Nolte, Production Mixer

Andrew Papastephanou, Production Mixer

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.

Michael Abbott, Production Mixer

Kenyata Westbrook, Production Mixer

Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer

Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer

Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer

Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer

Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer

Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer

Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer

Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer

Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX • Boardwalk Pictures

Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer