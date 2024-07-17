2024 Emmy Award Nominations for Sound Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 17, 2024)—The Television Academy has announced the nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards, including the categories of outstanding sound editing and sound mixing across a variety of program formats.
The Bear set a new record for nominations in a single year in the Comedy category with 23 (previously held by 30 Rock with 22 nominations in 2009), and Shōgun lead this year’s Drama category with 25 nominations.
The 76th Emmy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, September 15, (8:00-11:00 PM EDT) from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE and stream the next day on Hulu. Meanwhile, the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards take place at the Peacock Theater across two consecutive nights—Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8—with an edited presentation to air on Saturday, September 14, at 8:00 PM EDT.
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
Avatar: The Last Airbender • Legends • Netflix • A Netflix Series in partnership with Nickelodeon
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Luke Gibleon, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Micha Liberman, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Sue Gamsaragan Cahill, Supervising Sound Editor
Daniel Colman, MPSE, Sound Designer
Joseph Fraioli, Sound Designer
Jane Boegel-Koch, Dialogue Editor
Sara Bencivenga, ADR Editor
Jonathan Golodner, Sound Effects Editor
Karen Triest, Sound Effects Editor
Randall Guth, Foley Editor
Christopher Kaller, Music Editor
Clint Bennet, Music Editor
Nancy Parker, Foley Artist
Katie Rose, Foley Artist
Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions
Brian J Armstrong, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Sound Designer
James Gallivan, Sound Designer
John Creed, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Ayako Yamauchi, ADR Editor
Mark Hailstone, Sound Effects Editor
Ken Cain, Foley Editor
Melissa Muik, Music Editor
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Hegemony • Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Schapiro, Sound Designer
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Ian Herzon, Sound Effects Editor
Deron Street, Sound Effects Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
John Sanacore, Foley Editor
Rick Owens, Foley Artist
Jesi Ruppel, Foley Artist
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor
Bradley C. Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ahsoka • Part Four: Fallen Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Sound Designer
James Spencer, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Vanessa Lapato, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Stephanie McNally, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Trey Turner, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Effects Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Effects Editor
Joel Raabe, Foley Editor
Chris Tergesen, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist
Shelley Roden, MPSE, Foley Artist
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Andrea Bella, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Evan Benjamin, Dialogue Editor
Jonathan Fuhrer, Sound Effects Editor
Annie Taylor, Foley Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Leslie Bloome, Foley Artist
Shaun Brennan, Foley Artist
Blue Eye Samurai • All Evil Dreams And Angry Words • Netflix • A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions
Myron Nettinga, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Paulette Lifton, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Sam Hayward, MPSE, Sound Designer
Jared Dwyer, MPSE, Sound Designer
Andrew Miller, MPSE, Sound Designer
Johanna Turner, MPSE, Sound Effects Editor
Justin Helle, Foley Editor
Iko Kagasoff, Music Editor
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television
Mathew Waters, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Danika Wikke, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Taylor Jackson, Dialogue Editor
Meredith Stacy, Sound Effects Editor
Erika Koski, Foley Editor
Micha Liberman, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist
Iris Dutour, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • The Inner Fight • Paramount+ • CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Supervising Sound Editor
Drew Guy, Dialogue Editor
Mak Kellerman, Sound Effects Editor
John Wynn, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Britt, Foley Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special
All The Light We Cannot See • Episode 4 • Netflix • 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Emma Present, Dialogue Editor
Jill Purdy, Dialogue Editor
David Grimaldi, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Cloud, Sound Effects Editor
Gina Wark, Foley Editor
Dan DiPrima, Music Editor
Steve Durkee, Music Editor
Steve Baine, Foley Artist
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Nick Forshager, Supervising Sound Editor
Joe Bracciale, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Dustin Harris, Dialogue Editor
Alex Bullick, Sound Effects Editor
Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Masters Of The Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone
Jack Whittaker, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael Minkler, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Jeff Sawyer, Sound Designer
Luke Gibleon, Sound Designer
Dave McMoyler, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Michael Hertlein, Dialogue Editor
Michele Perrone, Supervising ADR Editor
Jim Brookshire, ADR Editor
Bryan Parker, ADR Editor
Zach Goheen, Sound Effects Editor
Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Kopald, Sound Effects Editor
Angela Claverie, Music Editor
Dylan Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Jeff Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Ripley • III Sommerso • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment 360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Larry Zipf, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/ Sound Designer
Michael Feuser, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Michael McMenomy, Dialogue Editor
Lidia Tamplenizza, Supervising ADR Editor
David Forshee, Sound Effects Editor
Bill R. Dean, Sound Effects Editor
Wyatt Sprague, Sound Effects Editor
Angelo Palazzo, Sound Effects Editor
Matt Haasch, Supervising Foley Editor
Igor Nikolic, Foley Editor
Dan Evans Farkas, Music Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Jay Peck, Foley Artist
Sandra Fox, Foley Artist
True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Martín Hernández, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Stephen Griffiths, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Tom Jenkins, Sound Designer/Sound Effects Editor
Michele Woods, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Andy Shelley, Supervising Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jake Fielding, Sound Effects Editor
Stuart Bagshaw, Foley Editor
Barnaby Smyth, Foley Artist
Rebecca Glover, Foley Artist
Ben Smithers, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program
The Greatest Night In Pop • Netflix • A Netflix Documentary / An MRC Film / A Dorothy St Pictures Production in association with Makemake Entertainment
Richard Gallagher, Dialogue Editor
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Daniel Timmons, Supervising Sound Editor
Jeremy S. Bloom, Sound Designer
Ian Cymore, Dialogue Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
Planet Earth III • Freshwater • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Jonny Crew, Sound Editor
Tim Owens, Sound Editor
Ellie Bowler, Foley Editor
Paul Ackerman, Foley Artist
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Bob Edwards, Supervising Sound Editor
Kim B. Christensen, Sound Effects Editor
Joel Raabe, Sound Effects Editor
Welcome To Wrexham • Goals • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Shaun Cromwell, Dialogue Editor
William Harp, Dialogue Editor
Jon Schell, Sound Effects Editor
Sean Gray, Sound Effects Editor
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Crown • Sleep, Dearie Sleep • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer
Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer
Stuart Hilliker, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer
Fallout • The Target • Prime Video • Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks
Keith Rogers, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Steve Bucino, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Tod A. Maitland, CAS, Production Sound Mixer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Karol Urban, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Paul Munro, Production Mixer
Shōgun • Broken To The Fist • FX • FX Productions
Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer
Greg P. Russell, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Williamson, CAS, Production Mixer
Takashi Akaku, ADR Mixer
Arno Stephanian, Foley Mixer
3 Body Problem • Judgment Day • Netflix • Netflix Studios / Bighead Littlehead / The Three-Body Universe / T-Street / Plan B Entertainment / Primitive Streak
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Danielle Dupre, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Dyer, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Black Mirror • Beyond The Sea • Netflix • Broke & Bones for Netflix
James Ridgway, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Miller, Production Mixer
Adam Méndez, Foley Mixer
Daniel Kresco, Scoring Mixer
Fargo • The Tragedy Of The Commons • FX • FX Presents an MGM/FXP Production
Martin Lee, Re-Recording Mixer
Kirk Lynds, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Playfair, CAS, Production Mixer
Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
Masters Of The Air • Part Five • Apple TV+ • Apple Studios with Amblin Television / Playtone
Michael Minkler, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Duncan McRae, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Fraser, Production Mixer
Thor Fienberg, Scoring Mixer
Ripley • Vll Macabre Entertainment • Netflix • Showtime and Endemol Shine North America in association with Entertainment
360 and Filmrights for Netflix
Michael Barry, Re-Recording Mixer
Larry Zipf, Re-Recording Mixer
Maurizio Argentieri, Production Mixer
Michael Perfitt, Scoring Mixer
True Detective: Night Country • Part 6 • HBO | Max • HBO in association with Peligrosa, Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger
Howard Bargroff, Re-Recording Mixer
Mark Timms, Re-Recording Mixer
Skúli Helgi Sigurgíslason, Production Mixer
Keith Partridge, Foley Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
The Bear • Forks • FX • FX Productions
Steve “Major” Giammaria, Re-Recording Mixer
Scott D. Smith, CAS, Production Mixer
Patrick Christensen, ADR Mixer
Ryan Collison, Foley Mixer
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Ken/Kendra • HBO | Max • HBO
Earl Martin, Re-Recording Mixer
Chuck Buch, CAS, Production Mixer
Trino Madriz, ADR Mixer
Sam C. Lewis, Foley Mixer
Hacks • Just For Laughs • HBO | Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
Only Murders In The Building • Sitzprobe • Hulu • 20th Television
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Lindsey Alvarez, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joseph White Jr., CAS, Production Mixer
Alan DeMoss, Scoring Mixer
Derik Lee, Music Mixer
What We Do In The Shadows • Local News • FX • FX Productions
Diego Gat, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Samuel Ejnes, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Rob Beal, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live At Madison Square Garden • CBS • A Sony Music Vision and Enliven Entertainment Production / A Grammy Studios Production in association with Maritime Pictures
Brian Riordan, Re-Recording Mixer
Phil DeTolve, Re-Recording Mixer
Peter Gary, Music Mixer
Brian Flanzbaum, Production Mixer
Josh Weibel, Monitor Mixer
Brian Ruggles, FOH Mixer
66th Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73
Thomas Holmes, Production Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Eric Schilling, Music Mixer
Jeff Peterson, FOH Production Mixer
Jaime Pollock, FOH Music Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Andres Arango, Monitor Mixer
Juan Pablo Velasco, Pro Tools Mixer
Aaron Walk, Pro Tools Mixer
Eric Johnston, Supplemental Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Broadcast Music Mixer
Biff Dawes, Broadcast Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio Mixer
Patrick Baltzell, FOH Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
John Perez, VO Mixer
Tom Pesa, Monitor Mixer
Steve Genewick, Music Mixer
2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony • ABC • Tenth Planet Productions
Al Centrella, Production Mixer
Bob Clearmountain, CAS, Music Mixer
John Harris, Music Mixer
Dan Gerhard, FOH Mixer
Robert Scovilm, FOH Mixer
Mike Bove, Monitor Mixer
Simon Welsh, Monitor Mixer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Robert Palladino, Production Mixer
Ezra Matychak, Production Mixer
Frank Duca, FOH Mixer
Christopher Costello, Monitor Mixer
Josiah Gluck, Music Mixer
Jay Vicari, Music Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Music Mixer
Tyler McDiarmid, Playback Mixer
Caroline Sanchez, FOH Mixer
Geoff Countryman, Supplemental Mixer
Teng Chen, Supplemental Mixer
Devin Emke, Post Audio Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program
The Beach Boys • Disney+ • Walt Disney Pictures
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
John Rampey, Production Mixer
Sabi Tulok, Production Mixer
Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer
Jim Henson Idea Man • Disney+ • Imagine Documentaries Productions, Disney Branded Television
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Jones, Production Mixer
Planet Earth III • Deserts And Grasslands • BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit Production co-produced with BBC America, ZDF and France Télévisions for BBC
Graham Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Oliver Baldwin, Re-Recording Mixer
Olga Reed, Re-Recording Mixer
STAX: Soulsville U.S.A. • Chapter Two: Soul Man • HBO | Max • HBO Documentary Films presents in association with Concord Originals, Polygram Entertainment, Warner Music Entertainment, A Laylow Pictures production, A White Horse Pictures production
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Andre Artis, Production Mixer
Steve! (Martin) A Documentary In 2 Pieces • Apple TV+ • Apple Original Films presents an A24 / Tremolo Production
Pete Horner, Re-Recording Mixer
Dennis Hamlin, Production Mixer
Barry London, Production Mixer
Emily Strong, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race • Series Body Of Work • CBS • WorldRace Productions, Inc.
Troy Smith, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Ursulak, Production Mixer
Jim Blank, Production Mixer
Emerson Boergadine, Production Mixer
Paul Bruno, Production Mixer
John Buchanan, Production Mixer
Jerry Chabane, Production Mixer
Alfredo R. Del Portillo, Production Mixer
Freddie DiPasquale, Production Mixer
Dean Gaveau, Production Mixer
Ryan P. Kelly, Production Mixer
Richard Chardy Lopez, Production Mixer
Mickey McMullen, Production Mixer
Sean Milburn, Production Mixer
Simon Paine, Production Mixer
John A. Pitron, Production Mixer
Jody Stillwater, Production Mixer
Jeff Zipp, Production Mixer
Deadliest Catch • Nautical Deathtrap • Discovery Channel • Original Productions, LLC for Discovery Channel
Jared Robbins, Re-Recording Mixer
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Series Body Of Work • MTV • World Of Wonder
Sal Ojeda, Re-Recording Mixer
Erik Valenzuela, Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Brady, Audio Supervisor
David Nolte, Production Mixer
Andrew Papastephanou, Production Mixer
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC • MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Michael Abbott, Production Mixer
Kenyata Westbrook, Production Mixer
Randy Faustino, Broadcast Music Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Mixer
Carlos A. Torres, Playback Mixer
Andrew Fletcher, FOH Mixer
Shaun Sebastian, Monitor Mixer
Tim Hatayama, Re-Recording Mixer
Adrian Ordonez, Re-Recording Mixer
Barry Weir Jr., Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Young, Re-Recording Mixer
Welcome To Wrexham • Giant Killers • FX • Boardwalk Pictures
Mark Jensen, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer