VIDEO: Inside The Sound of ‘The Beach Boys’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

New York, NY (August 14, 2024)—Join Mix contributor Jennifer Walden as she speaks with the audio team behind The Beach Boys. Capturing the epic tale of the legendary group, the documentary is now Emmy-nominated in the “Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program” category. Sharing their insights are John W. Rampey, Production Sound Mixer; Sabi Tulok, Production Sound Mixer; Dennis Hamlin, Production Sound Mixer; and Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer.

JOHN W. RAMPEY

John W. Rampey – Production Sound Mixer has been working in Hollywood for 18 years. He is a member of Local 695 in Los Angeles. From post audio to production, John has worked on every type of project. He has been nominated for an Emmy twice for production sound mixing and has also been nominated for two Cinema Audio Society awards for mixing. John really enjoys working in the field of production sound recording and meeting new people on set every day.

SABI TULOK

Sabi Tulok is a dedicated sound mixer originally from Hungary, now residing in the United States since 1997. In 2006, Sabi pursued formal training in audio engineering, attending an Audio Recording School to break into the music industry. During this time, he developed an interest in production sound mixing, which led him to invest in his own equipment and begin working on small productions.

Later that same year, Sabi transitioned fully into sound mixing, leaving the music business to focus on his new passion. While he primarily works on local projects, his career has also taken him to various states and countries. Since 2018, Sabi has expanded his expertise to include video assist services and is now exploring the realm of virtual production.

Sabi is committed to delivering top-quality audio tracks, ensuring that clients have a seamless experience, particularly during the syncing process. His meticulous attention to detail and drive for excellence are at the core of his professional ethos.

DENNIS HAMLIN

Dennis Hamlin grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and started very young in the entertainment business. Spending his early years in the music industry, Dennis moved out to Los Angeles and soon found a place in production, working as the in-house sound guy for a small production company. Within two years, he started his own sound company and began working on documentaries for more renowned production companies.

Dennis has worked on many films, from “Pearl Jam 20” with director Cameron Crowe to Oscar-winning “20 Feet From Stardom” with director Morgan Neville. He has also had four Emmy nominations with one win for “The Music of Strangers” and he has had two CAS award nominations and one win again for “The Music of Strangers.”

GARY A. RIZZO

For nearly 25 years, Gary A. Rizzo has crafted the soundscapes of some of the most memorable films in contemporary cinema. With a spectrum that covers cinematic dramas, family animated films, superhero/action movies as well as retrospective music documentaries, his work has left an indelible mark on the industry. For the past 20 years, Rizzo has been the trusted ear behind Christopher Nolan’s visionary films, bringing a unique blend of creativity and precision to each project. His dedication to the art of sound mixing has garnered him numerous awards and the admiration of his peers, establishing him as a luminary in the world of film sound.