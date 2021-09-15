Sound for Netflix’s THE POWER OF THE DOG and THE GUILTY Added to Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

Mix, in conjunction with Netflix, announces two new panel presentations for the eighth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television virtual event.

The hits keep coming! Mix, in conjunction with Netflix, announces two new panel presentations—Sound for THE GUILTY and Sound for THE POWER OF THE DOG—as part of the all-free, eighth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television virtual event, to be held September 24.

THE GUILTY

Director Antoine Fuqua returns with a tense thriller where the soundtrack plays an especially important role in driving the minute-by-minute action surrounding a 911 call. Spoiler alert: All is not as it seems. Join us as we sit down, virtually, with Fuqua’s veteran sound team of Mandell Winter, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor; David Esparza, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer; Steve Pederson, Re-Recording Mixer; Ed Novick, Production Sound Mixer.

THE POWER OF THE DOG

The buzz surrounding Director Jane Campion’s period piece set in the West has been huge and even building, following its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where Campion took home the Silver Lion award for Best Direction Following a limited theatrical release in November, it will stream on Netflix beginning December 1. Jennifer Walden sits down to talk with the sound team of Robert Mackenzie, Supervising Sound Editor, Re-Recording Mixer; Richard Flynn, Production Sound Mixer; Peter Sciberras, Editor; Leah Katz (Dialog Supervisor).