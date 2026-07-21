Wheatstone Readies VMX Virtual Mixing Platform for IBC2026

Wheatstone will demonstrate its server-based and web browser accessible VMX virtual mixing platform at the upcoming IBC2026 convention.

New Bern, NC (July 21, 2026)—Wheatstone will demonstrate its server-based and web browser accessible VMX virtual mixing platform at the upcoming IBC2026 convention.

VMX can be installed on an existing server or a dedicated appliance and offers a selection of tiles, including basic utility mixers, a simple virtual mixing interface and complete virtual broadcast consoles for the television newsroom or the radio on-air studio. Virtual consoles are accessible through a web browser, making VMX useful for adding newsrooms, control rooms, voicetrack booths and remote mixing instances on demand—complete with backup mirroring synchronized in real-time for instantaneous failover in the event of a failure.

VMX is AES67 compliant with a setup wizard and scalable from large enterprise systems to the VMX Nano priced and scaled for remote or emergency broadcast applications.

VMX is part of Wheatstone’s Layers software-based broadcast suite for virtualizing studio functions as an extension of the WheatNet IP audio network.

Wheatstone will be demonstrating the VMX total virtual mixing experience during IBC2026 at stand 8.A51 along with its WheatNet IP audio network of virtual and fixed consoles, talent stations and intelligent I/O access units.