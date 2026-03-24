Wheatstone Announces New VMX Mix Platform

New Bern, NC (March 24, 2026)—Wheatstone will introduce its VMX mix engine platform and virtual broadcast console at the NAB Show 2026.
VMX serves as a single mixing backend for multiple LXE, Glass LXE, Strata and Virtual Strata consoles and surfaces as well as I/O Blade utility mixers throughout the WheatNet IP audio networked facility. VML is a full-featured virtual broadcast console that can be accessed through any web browser via HTML5 for mixing on a laptop, tablet, smartphone or desktop computer.
VMX can be deployed on a commercial server or PC or on a dedicated appliance made by Wheatstone, eliminating racks of dedicated mix engines for each console along with all the associated engineering, wiring and real estate costs.
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The new server platform and HTML5 virtual broadcast console are part of Wheatstone’s Layers software-based broadcast suite for virtualizing audio processing, mixing, and streaming as an extension of the WheatNet IP audio network.
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Wheatstone will be demonstrating VMX and VML during NAB 2026 along with its WheatNet IP audio network products, including virtual and fixed consoles, ScreenBuilder and Blade 4 access units.