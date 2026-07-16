Studio Technologies Readies Dante Monitor for IBC2026

Studio Technologies will launch its new StudioComm Model 762 stereo level control at IBC2026 in September.

Amsterdam, Netherlands (July 16, 2026)—Studio Technologies will launch its new StudioComm Model 762 stereo level control, a compact, self-contained stereo monitor controller engineered for Dante audio-over-Ethernet applications, at IBC2026 in September.

Designed for recording, broadcast, post-production and general professional audio environments, the Model 762 enables users to monitor two stereo (2-channel) audio sources across one or two stereo Dante-based loudspeaker systems while maintaining a digital signal path. A dedicated configuration option also supports implementation of a headphone cue system by connecting a headphone amplifier to the unit’s second stereo output.

Built around Dante audio-over-Ethernet technology, the Model 762 also supports AES67 interoperability and is compatible with Dante Domain Manager, allowing integration into contemporary media and enterprise network environments. The unit provides two stereo Dante inputs and two stereo Dante outputs, enabling connectivity with broadcast routers, matrix intercom systems, video editing platforms, audio amplifiers and powered loudspeaker systems.

The Model 762 is an all-digital device and does not include analog inputs or outputs, preserving signal integrity throughout the monitoring chain. From installation to everyday operation, users can configure, monitor, and control their audio environment efficiently while benefiting from an all-digital architecture and long-term platform support.

Only a single Power over Ethernet (PoE) connection is required for operation; the unit supports the IEEE 802.3af PoE standard and identifies itself as a class 2 low-power device. Internally, the Model 762 supports four Dante receiver (input) channels and four Dante transmitter (output) channels. Audio processing is performed using a 32-bit architecture, with support for 48 kHz sampling and bit depths of up to 32.