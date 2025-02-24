Cinema Audio Society Announces Award Winners

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) announced the winners of the 61st Annual CAS Awards on Sat., Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.

Los Angeles (February 24, 2025)—The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) announced the winners of the 61st Annual CAS Awards on Sat., Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.

The evening honored excellence in sound mixing across motion pictures, television, and non-fiction programming, with industry leaders and acclaimed filmmakers gathering to celebrate the art and craft of sound.

Hosted again by comedian Tom Papa, the ceremony recognized outstanding achievements across seven competitive categories, alongside the presentation of two special honors: the CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker of the Year Award. The CAS Career Achievement Award was presented by Academy Award-winner Oliver Stone to Tod Maitland CAS, while acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve was honored as CAS Filmmaker of the Year by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Presenters included Kris Bowers, Ron Funches, Chris Hardwick, Annie Lederman, Joe Manganiello, Krys Marshall, Michael Urie, Kirsten Vangsness, and Wil Wheaton.

The 2025 CAS Award Winners are as follows:

Motion Pictures – Live Action

A Complete Unknown

Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS

Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter

ADR Mixer – David Betancourt

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

Motion Pictures – Animated

The Wild Robot

Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos

Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Motion Pictures – Documentary

Music by John Williams

Production Mixer – Noah Alexander

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger

Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series

Masters of the Air: S01 E05 Part Five

Production Sound Mixer – Tim Fraser

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Duncan McRae

Re-Recording Mixer – Shane Stoneback

Scoring Mixer – Thor Fienberg

ADR Mixer – Sean Moher

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

Television Series – One Hour

Shōgun: S01 E05 “Broken to the Fist”

Production Sound Mixer – Michael Williamson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Pederson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS

ADR Mixer – Takashi Akaku

Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian CAS

Television Series – Half Hour

The Bear: S03 E03 “Doors”

Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS

ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen

ADR Mixer – Kendall Barron

Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy

Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music- Series or Specials

Beatles ’64

Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Berger

Re-Recording Mixer – Giles Martin

CAS Student Recognition Award

Guillermo Moya from Full Sail University received the CAS Student Recognition Award, taking home a $5,000 prize. The other four student finalists each received $1,000 along with several thousand dollars of professional gear and software, generously provided by industry sponsors including Acon Digital, Avid, BPI, Common Sense Products, GC Pro Custom House, Halter Technical, K-Tek, Krotos Audio, Lectrosonics, Inc., McDSP, Pace, Pro Tapes, Shure Incorporated, Todd-AO/Absentia DX, Zaxcom.

CAS Awards Sponsors & Partners

The 61st CAS Awards were made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Dolby, Disney, Universal, Amazon MGM Studios, NBCUniversal StudioPost, Netflix, Aura Sound & Color, Shure, Formosa Group, IATSE Local 695, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services Worldwide, Max, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Fox Studio Lot, and IATSE Local 700.

The CAS Awards were supported by media partners Backstage, The Hollywood Reporter, PostPerspective, Post and Variety, along with industry partners including American Cinema Editors (ACE), Entertainment Industry Professionals Mentoring Alliance (EIPMA), Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), Los Angeles Post Production Group (LAPPG), and Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE).