Cinema Audio Society Announces Award Winners

Los Angeles (February 24, 2025)—The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) announced the winners of the 61st Annual CAS Awards on Sat., Feb. 22 at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom.
The evening honored excellence in sound mixing across motion pictures, television, and non-fiction programming, with industry leaders and acclaimed filmmakers gathering to celebrate the art and craft of sound.
Hosted again by comedian Tom Papa, the ceremony recognized outstanding achievements across seven competitive categories, alongside the presentation of two special honors: the CAS Career Achievement Award and CAS Filmmaker of the Year Award. The CAS Career Achievement Award was presented by Academy Award-winner Oliver Stone to Tod Maitland CAS, while acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve was honored as CAS Filmmaker of the Year by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Presenters included Kris Bowers, Ron Funches, Chris Hardwick, Annie Lederman, Joe Manganiello, Krys Marshall, Michael Urie, Kirsten Vangsness, and Wil Wheaton.
The 2025 CAS Award Winners are as follows:
Motion Pictures – Live Action
A Complete Unknown
Production Sound Mixer – Tod A. Maitland CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Massey CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – David Giammarco CAS
Scoring Mixer – Nick Baxter
ADR Mixer – David Betancourt
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
Motion Pictures – Animated
The Wild Robot
Original Dialogue Mixer – Ken Gombos
Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Motion Pictures – Documentary
Music by John Williams
Production Mixer – Noah Alexander
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Barnett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Roy Waldspurger
Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series
Masters of the Air: S01 E05 Part Five
Production Sound Mixer – Tim Fraser
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Duncan McRae
Re-Recording Mixer – Shane Stoneback
Scoring Mixer – Thor Fienberg
ADR Mixer – Sean Moher
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS
Television Series – One Hour
Shōgun: S01 E05 “Broken to the Fist”
Production Sound Mixer – Michael Williamson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve Pederson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Greg P. Russell CAS
ADR Mixer – Takashi Akaku
Foley Mixer – Arno Stephanian CAS
Television Series – Half Hour
The Bear: S03 E03 “Doors”
Production Sound Mixer – Scott D. Smith CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Steve “Major” Giammaria CAS
ADR Mixer – Patrick Christensen
ADR Mixer – Kendall Barron
Foley Mixer – Ryan Collison
Foley Mixer – Connor Nagy
Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music- Series or Specials
Beatles ’64
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Berger
Re-Recording Mixer – Giles Martin
CAS Student Recognition Award
Guillermo Moya from Full Sail University received the CAS Student Recognition Award, taking home a $5,000 prize. The other four student finalists each received $1,000 along with several thousand dollars of professional gear and software, generously provided by industry sponsors including Acon Digital, Avid, BPI, Common Sense Products, GC Pro Custom House, Halter Technical, K-Tek, Krotos Audio, Lectrosonics, Inc., McDSP, Pace, Pro Tapes, Shure Incorporated, Todd-AO/Absentia DX, Zaxcom.
CAS Awards Sponsors & Partners
The 61st CAS Awards were made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Dolby, Disney, Universal, Amazon MGM Studios, NBCUniversal StudioPost, Netflix, Aura Sound & Color, Shure, Formosa Group, IATSE Local 695, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services Worldwide, Max, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Fox Studio Lot, and IATSE Local 700.
The CAS Awards were supported by media partners Backstage, The Hollywood Reporter, PostPerspective, Post and Variety, along with industry partners including American Cinema Editors (ACE), Entertainment Industry Professionals Mentoring Alliance (EIPMA), Hollywood Professional Association (HPA), Los Angeles Post Production Group (LAPPG), and Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE).