Composer Richard Jacques to Deliver Keynote at GameSoundCon

Award-winning composer has worked on such titles as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, James Bond 007: Blood Stone, Mass Effect and Headhunter.

Seattle, WA (August 24, 2023)—Ivor Novello award-winning, Grammy and BAFTA-nominated composer Richard Jacques will give the keynote speech at this year’s annual GameSoundCon, the largest professional conference for video game music and sound design.

Jacques has been in the industry for nearly three decades and is known for his critically acclaimed orchestral scores for blockbuster game franchises such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, James Bond 007: Blood Stone, Mass Effect, Overwatch 2, Starship Troopers and Headhunter. He was a 2023 Grammy nominee for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games with his original thematic score and epic intergalactic symphony for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Jacques is excited about the opportunity to deliver the keynote speech at GameSoundCon this year. “It’s a true honor to be invited to give the keynote speech at the 2023 GameSoundCon. It’s such a great conference, bringing together game audio professionals from across the globe, to share insights and ideas, to educate and inform, and to come away buzzing from the quality of the sessions and the game audio community spirit, not to mention discussions around emerging technologies, toolsets and methodologies. It’s also a great place to network with your peers, and meet colleagues from across the game audio discipline. I’m very much looking forward to GameSoundCon.”

Another highlight of GameSoundCon in 2023 is the God of War Ragnarök Deep Dive, which will show attendees the depth and subtlety of this title. There will be four Deep Dive talks:

Creating the Epic Mix for God of War

From Edit to Engine: Designing the Interactive Music Systems for God of War

Storytelling through Grunts: In-between the Dialogue of God of War

Divine Amplification: God of War Ragnarök’s evolution of Kratos & Atreus

Brian Schmidt, GameSoundCon Founder and Executive Director, has lined up a killer program for his biggest conference to date. The event covers the categories Business/Career, Dialogue & Performance, Game Audio Studies, Music, Research & VR, and Sound Design & Technology. Attendees will be able to choose from numerous sessions about composing interactive music, game audio business fundamentals, Scoring Terror (presented by composer and Masterclass instructor Tom Salta), Phantom Liberty’s audio design development, Creating an interactive musical (Stray Gods), and much more.

Presenting sponsors Audiokinetic (Wwise), Epic Games (Unreal Engine 5) and FMOD will provide special sessions in their respective rooms with the composers and sound designers who create the music, sound and dialogue for many AAA-games.

GameSoundCon’s registration is open now.