Mix LA: Notes on the Jimmy Jam / Manny Marroquin Keynote

Here's the inside scoop on the keynote as we prep for next week's massive Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event!

Santa Monica, CA (February 22, 2024)—We’re a week away from the Mix LA: Immersive Music Production event, which will be an amazing opportunity to learn from the pros about the format that’s taking over music today. Mix’s Tom Kenny will be interviewing two legends for the keynote, and here’s his take on what to expect:

“Mix LA: Immersive Music Production will be kicking off in style with a Keynote Conversation featuring two legends: legendary producer/artist Jimmy Jam and multi-Grammy-winning engineer Manny Marroquin. We had a prep call last week to talk about what we would talk about as we breakdown ‘Immersive Music: The Artist and the Engineer.’

“We’ll be talking about imagination, vision, approach, tone, truth, and a host of other topics, but I will say that it was most interesting to learn that Jimmy Jam has been in this mindset going back to he development of Q Sound, before even 5.1, in his work with Janet Jackson. He also worked with DTS:X, so he knows what’s possible in headphones. I can’t wait to sit down with these two at 21fifteen Studios on March 2! In a 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage! What a great way to start the day!”

Mix LA: Immersive Music Production is an all-day event that will be held March 2, 2024, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s recently refurbished recording facilities, 21fifteen Studios, in Santa Monica.

Marroquin and Jam headline a stellar lineup of speakers announced as part of the Mix Panel Series and Breaking It Down sessions. Those mixing engineers include Bob Clearmountain, Dave Rideau, Greg Wells, Ryan Ulyate, Teezio, Bainz, Eric Schilling, Dennis “Roc.am” Jones, Dale Becker, Dave Way, Steve Genewick, Clint Gibbs, Nick Rives, Eva Reistad, Adam Loeffler and Alex Solano, with more to be announced!