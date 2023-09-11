Fiedler Audio Spacelab Plugs Adds Dolby Atmos Composer Integration

Fiedler Audio Spacelab Interstellar and Ignition plug-ins have been updated to integrate with the company's Dolby Atmos Composer.

Germany (September 11, 2023)—Fiedler Audio has introduced a sizable update to its Spacelab 3D Reverb, used in its Spacelab Interstellar and Spacelab Ignition plug-ins. With the introduction of Spacelab 1.5, the plug-ins now integrate with another Fiedler product, Dolby Atmos Composer, letting the 3D Reverb feed directly into a Dolby Atmos mix.

With the update, both Spacelab Interstellar and Spacelab Ignition 1.5 offer integration with Dolby Atmos Composer and each also now has a reworked binauralizer algorithm. With the new integration, LFE signals at the input will be handled properly and passed through to the output speaker layout. Spacelab’s speaker layout editor allows for freely assigning LFEs to respective channels.

Meanwhile, the reworked binauralizer algorithm reportedly provides improved 3D panning plus two additional new spaces. The five options—Space – R, Space – E, Space – O and the new Spaces A1 and A2—offer different overall tonal characters; depending on the content, users now have a choice for getting the best possible room response for monitoring and binaural production.

Both Spacelab Interstellar and Spacelab Ignition 1.5 get a Mono Switch in Spacelab Beam that addresses unwanted stereo operation forced by some DAWs such as Ableton LIVE, Reaper and BitWig; the ability to open the Beam Editor directly from Spacelab; and Beam Manual Delay Compensation on all DAWs, which allows for manual compensation of latency issues in buggy host DAWs.

Spacelab Interstellar 1.5 gets the additional feature of Automation In Beam, making source parameter automation possible on each track with the inserted Beam plug-in. This allows users to move automation data with audio regions if further project editing is required.

Spacelab Interstellar runs $599 US and Spacelab Ignition is $249; the update is free for all registered owners of Spacelab Interstellar and Spacelab Ignition.