The Sound of ‘King Richard’

It’s a sports movie, biopic, family drama and inspirational tale all rolled into one, as Will Smith portrays Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard, a moving tale of navigating the streets of Compton and the politics of professional tennis. Oscar-winning sound designer Richard King and Oscar-winning re-recording mixer Ron Bartlett explain how they created a realistic track of tennis ball impacts, sneaker squeaks, grunting/breathing and spot-on environments to drive the story.

‘Mix Sound for Film & TV: Awards Season’ Event – Register Now!

Moderator: Tom Kenny, Mix

Panelists:

Richard King, Sound Designer / Supervising Sound Editor

Ron Bartlett, Re-Recording Mixer