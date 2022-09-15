Focusrite Pro, Sweetwater Spotlight Independent Mixing at Mix Sound for Film Event

Culver City, CA (September 15, 2022)—Focusrite Pro, a pioneer in the introduction of immersive audio to the sound for film and television community, and Sweetwater, one of the world’s leading independent pro audio retailers, will join forces at Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV to present a roundtable discussion on “Building a Sound Business: Independent Mixing in TV & Film Post.

In addition, the two companies will exhibit recent product offerings at the all-day event, to be held Saturday, September 24, at the post-production facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios. The discussion will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the Anthony Quinn Theater.

“Focusrite Pro has been a longtime supporter of Mix events, dating back to 2014-15, when immersive audio was just emerging and they had a solution to quickly turn your studio into an immersive environment, whether for film, TV, games or music,” said Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix. “And what else can you say about Sweetwater? They outfit the industry, and we’re thrilled that they’ll be joining us for the first time.”

Specifically, the discussion will focus on:

Building a Sound Business: Independent Mixing in TV & Film Post

The announcement of Netflix’s Post Partner Program to create original content was an early signal that a boom was on the horizon for work in entertainment. In the years since, all the other major streaming services have started creating their own series and movies, as well, leading to an increased need for post-production services. Some audio engineers and producers saw this as an opportunity to leave the stability of full-time employment at larger post companies and begin working out of home studios, contracting through various studios, or opening independent post houses where they can enjoy increased flexibility and other benefits. In this panel, we’ll sit down with some of these audio professionals to discuss the shift toward independence and how it has benefitted their careers.

Panelists: Alexandra Fehrman, Independent; Alicia Hannan, Rawr Productions; Jeff Hannan, Rawr Productions.

