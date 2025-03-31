Juno Awards Name Producer and Engineer of the Year

More than 40 awards were given out at the 54th 2025 Juno Awards, including for producer and recording engineer of the year.

Vancouver, BC, Canada (March 31, 2025)—More than 40 awards were given out at the 54th 2025 Juno Awards in Vancouver on March 30, including for producer and recording engineer of the year.

At the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) gala, broadcast on CBC and hosted by Michael Bublé, Canadian pop sensation Tate McRae was the night’s biggest winner. She took home four awards, including her first Juno Award for Album of the Year and Pop Album of the Year, both for Think Later. McRae, who was presented with the Artist of the Year award, also won Single of the Year for her hit, “Exes.”

Special honors were presented to Anne Murray, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award Presented by the National Arts Centre. Sum 41 delivered a historic final performance and were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by Joel and Benji Madden of Good Charlotte. The International Achievement Award was awarded to producer Boi-1da, and singer-songwriter and environmental activist Sarah Harmer was honored with the Humanitarian Award.

The winners in the production and engineering categories were as follows:

Jack Richardson Producer of the Year (presented by Audio-Technica)

Jack Rochon:

“II Hands II Heaven” (co-producer Beyoncé, Dave Hamelin); “Protector” (co-producer Beyoncé); “Jolene” (co-producer Alex Vickery, Beyoncé, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Khirye Tyler)

Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé;

“My Way” (co-producer Charlotte Day Wilson, Leon Thomas)

Cyan Blue, Charlotte Day Wilson

“Crash” (co-producer Aaron Paris, Aidan, Alex Goldblatt, Khris Riddick, Mariel Gomerez-Rodriguez, Oak); “Tears featuring Omah Lay” (co-producer Etienne, GuiltyBeatz, Mariel Gomerez-Rodriguez, Oak, Symphony)

Crash, Kehlani

Recording Engineer of the Year

Serban Ghenea:

“Please Please Please”

Short n’ Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter

“Lose Control”

I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 1), Teddy Swims