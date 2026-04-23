Mix Nashville 2026 Announces Keynote!

Mix Music Production: Nashville returns next month, hitting Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026, and now its Keynote has been announced!

Nashville, TN (April 23, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns next month, hitting Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Newly added to the agenda this year is the opening Keynote Conversation with leaders from three major studios discussing Bringing the Music Back to Music Row.

BRINGING THE MUSIC BACK TO MUSIC ROW

There’s a buzz running up and down Music Row these days—a recording industry Renaissance that has seen world-class studios pop up, new talent emerge, and legendary producers and artists stake their claim in the heart of Nashville’s music industry. In this special Keynote Conversation, Mix sits down with representatives from three major studios—one a long-established facility, one songwriter/producer-owned, and one that’s part of a global enterprise—to talk about the Resurgence on the Row, and why they made the moves they did.

PANELISTS:

David Bates — Studio Manager/Staff Engineer, Curb Studios

Grammy-winning audio engineer David Bates brings his decades of experience in both live and studio environments to every project. “My goal, no matter what role I am working in, is to provide an environment that allows everyone on a session to truly be themselves and stay in the creative zone,” says Bates. “Every detail of a session, from microphone selection to how the room is laid out and lit and even what snacks are available, makes a difference. I have been in production in some form or fashion since I was 5, moving chairs and music stands for my father’s high school band. That turned into a love of playing music, which turned into a love of recording and mixing music, and decades later, I still love getting to make music or helping others make music. For more information on Curb Studios, please visit curbstudios.com, or on Instagram at @curbstudio.

Danielle Engen — Director, Studios & Facilities, Electric Feel Entertainment

Danielle Engen is the Director of Facilities & Studios at Electric Feel Entertainment, where she leads the design, construction, and operations of the company’s recording studios, offices and hospitality-driven creative spaces nationwide. Working at the intersection of music, design and luxury hospitality, Engen has been instrumental in shaping Electric Feel’s studio identity by developing environments that function not only as recording facilities, but as cultural hubs and artist retreats.

Since joining Electric Feel in 2019, Engen has played a key role in transforming the company’s Los Angeles studio into a premier destination for artists and producers. More recently, she partnered with CEO Austin Rosen to renovate and launch a 3,000-square-foot studio on Nashville’s iconic Music Row. The space reflects her signature approach, pairing world-class recording capabilities with elevated, residential-style hospitality.

The Nashville studio features two fully equipped studios, a production suite, a chef’s kitchen and an outdoor lounge, creating a refined and highly functional environment tailored to today’s top creators. Engen’s work extends beyond flagship facilities to include private studio design for leading artists and producers such as Louis Bell, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior. Across each project, her focus remains consistent, integrating technical excellence with thoughtful design to enhance both the creative process and overall experience.

She is currently leading the development of Electric Feel Miami, a nearly 12,000-square-foot creative headquarters that represents the company’s most ambitious facility to date. The project will include high-end recording studios, collaborative workspaces and a restaurant and bar hospitality component designed for live events and community engagement, further expanding Electric Feel’s footprint as a multidisciplinary creative platform.

With a background in studio and producer management, Engen has worked alongside industry leaders including Harvey Mason Jr. and Jeff Greenberg. In recognition of her contributions to the music industry, she was named an Executive Honoree on Billboard Women in Music in 2022. Through her work, Engen continues to redefine the modern recording studio, bringing together music, design, and hospitality in ways that are helping shape the next chapter of creative culture on Music Row and beyond.

David Kalmusky — Producer/Songwriter/Musician/Engineer, Addiction Sound Studios

David Kalmusky’s 12x Grammy Nominated, 11x Billboard #1 charting catalog with more than 37 Billboard top-10s has amassed well over 30 billion streams (and counting) as of 2026, including work with Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Joss Stone, John Legend, Jellyroll, Nate Smith, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Motley Crue, Warren Zeiders, Parmalee, Journey, Keb Mo, Taj Mahal, John Oates, Elle King, Icon For Hire, Giant, Mickey Guyton and many others. Kalmusky’s multi-million-dollar production facility, Addiction Sound Studios, has recently relocated to Music Row Nashville, his hub for production, mixing and writing for Jonas Entertainment Group.

MODERATOR: Tom Kenny — Editor, Mix Magazine

Tom Kenny is the Co-Editor of Mix magazine, part of the Future family of entertainment technology companies. After graduating from Indiana University with a master’s degree in journalism in 1988, he joined Mix as an editorial assistant, and over the past two decades served as assistant editor, managing editor and editor. A lifelong student of popular culture and media systems, Kenny has witnessed the changes in content creation and distribution systems from the inside, building websites, newsletters, data properties and rich media for professional markets. Kenny is the father of two girls, now women out in the world, from whom he learned much about consumer behavior and new forms of media distribution. He lives in Oakland, California.

Discover more of the agenda for Mix Nashville, which will include eye-opening panels, fantastic demos, Music Row studio presentations and more, all capped off with a fantastic studio crawl.

WHO ATTENDS?

It’s an event tailored for musicians, producers and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft.

Music Producers · Recording Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers

The early-bird rate for the event runs through April 18; don’t miss out as hundreds of the industry’s brightest music producers, mix engineers, musicians and system techs convene to prepare for the future of music.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].