Mix Sound for Film & TV Announces Keynote Speakers

Will Files, Craig Henighan and Julian Slater—a trio of top supervising sound editors-sound designers-mixers—will sit down for a Keynote Conversation to open Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, to be held Saturday, September 24, at Sony Pictures Studios.

Mix co-editor Tom Kenny will moderate the discussion, titled “Sound Changes,” where topics will include everything — the nature of today’s re-recording stage, the rise of streaming services, new technologies and formats, and the emergence of the sound designer/mixer, with a few fun stories tossed in.

“Will, Craig and Julian are all incredibly talented and creative in their approaches to sound, whether it’s for big films, limited series or videogames,” Kenny says. “They also tend to work in the same type of way when possible, meaning they often supervise and mix their tracks. They also share a deep understanding of technology, which means they’ve been right at the center of all these changes taking place in the industry, from the changes in workflows brought on by necessity, to the changes in distribution brought on by the new wave of limited series and on-demand streaming. They live it every day, and they are great storytellers. I’m looking forward to sitting down with them and having a chat!”

Files, who has taken home two Emmys for Outstanding Sound Editing and another for Outstanding Sound Mixing for his work on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, is no stranger to the event, having first appeared on panels discussing his work on the Planet of the Apes trilogy back in 2016. He has gone on to supervise, sound design and mix for the Venom films, Spenser Confidential, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and many others. In 2022, he worked on Stranger Things, Prey, Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania and The Batman.

Henighan, a five-time Emmy winner for his work on Stranger Things and Love, Death + Robots, is a business partner with Files in Pacific Standard Sound, and was also nominated for an Oscar for his work on Roma. He has an extensive list of credits dating back to his roots at Sound Dogs in Toronto. So far in 2022, he has supervised and/or mixed Stranger Things, Prey, The Adam Project, The Batman and The Whale.

Slater, who recently moved to Los Angeles, began his career in London and has amassed a long list of credits in both film and television, going back to sound effects editorial on Leaving Las Vegas, on through supervising Shaun of the Dead, In Bruges, Baby Driver (Oscar nominee), Jumanji: The Next Level and many others. In 2022, Slater has been re-recording mixer on Summering, The Bad Guys (also supervising sound editor) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

The Keynote Conversation will take place in the legendary Cary Grant Theater, at the heart of the post-production facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios.

Following the presentation, the rest of the facility’s studios and stages open up for a full day of expert panels on Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Sound Technology, the popular Composers Lounge series, sponsor programming, and a technology exhibition space. The Sound Reel Showcase, where the audience is treated to a selection of 10-minute “reels” from some of the year’s top films and series, closes the day in the William Holden Theater.

For more program information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.