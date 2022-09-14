Adam Hall NA, Breaking Sound Team for NYC Events

New York, NY (September 14, 2022)—German pro-audio manufacturer Adam Hall North America and Los Angeles-based events company Breaking Sound have teamed up for a series of events in New York City that will be supported by the former’s LD Systems brand.

An events company focused on breaking new artists, Breaking Sound was founded in 2014 to become a one-stop shop for venues, promoters, artists and fans, essentially pairing all of these outlying entities together. Every Breaking Sound live show features four to five artists or bands that each play 30-minute sets in front of a young, interested audience. Currently, Breaking Sound hosts more than 70 live shows per month in 20 cities and eight countries. The team deliberately chooses special urban locations for the artists’ shows, ranging from rooftop bars and elegant lobbies in 5-star hotels to legendary live music clubs.

As part of the effort, the EAST HAE Rooftop and Kobrick Coffee venues in New York City will initially be equipped with live sound solutions from LD Systems. The gear available to artists will range from microphones and wireless solutions to loudspeakers and more.

Gabriel Medrano, president/COO Adam Hall North America, said: “Breaking Sound is a true asset to the music and event industry, and is expanding to more and more countries and continents in addition to the USA. Breaking Sound and the entire Adam Hall Group share the same passion for live events. For this reason, we are extremely pleased to be able to support their artists and venues with our products. I can’t wait to see the first shows in NYC with LD Systems!”