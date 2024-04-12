Checking Auditorium Acoustics with an Atlas

Cambridge, UK (April 12, 2024)—Acoustician Handy Widjaya in Indonesia has integrated a Prism Sound Atlas interface into his workflow to check acoustic measurements in high-end installations.

Based in Jakarta, Handy Widjaya is the founder of PT Esa Sinergi Selaras Indonesia, which undertakes integrated and comprehensive projects ranging from designing acoustic interiors and audio systems in auditoria, recording studios and meeting rooms, to installing and checking low noise air conditioning, stage lighting, automation and control systems. His clients include schools, universities, houses of worship, large concert halls, ballrooms and customers with private cinemas.

“With every auditorium project, we handle all aspects of the installation from designing the acoustic interior, to the audio, video, stage lighting, general lighting and electrical installation,” Widjaya explains. “We always carry out acoustic and sound system measurement to assess if the results meet our original design criteria, and we also fine tune the audio system using acoustic measurement equipment and software. For this we need very reliable and precise tools, including an AD/DA converter.”

Among the many installations the company has carried out is the Auditorium Universitas Parahyangan, in Bandung, which is widely regarded as the auditorium with the best acoustics in Indonesia. This is one of more than 60 auditoria PT Esa Sinergi Selaras has completed with others including the Auditorium Universitas Indonesia and Auditorium Universitas Bunda Mulia in Jakarta; Auditorium Universitas Maranatha in Bandung; Auditorium Universitas Frans Asisi in Semarang; the British School Binarol’s Raffles Auditorium and the Jakarta Intercultural School’s theatre in South Jakarta, and the Anglican Chinese School’s auditorium in East Jakarta.

PT Esa Sinergi Selaras is now using Atlas to check acoustic responses on numerous and diverse projects including a new auditorium at the Tunas Harapan School in Bogar and the Alam Sutera Mall. Later this year the company will also complete a new concert hall for Universitas Petra in Surabay, which is currently at the design stage.

Indonesian distributor ChandraCom, founded by Setiadi Chandra, who has been working with Prism Sound for four years, supplied Widjaya’s Atlas interface.