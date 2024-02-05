EDC Acoustics Rapid Room Tuning App Debuts

Charlotte, NC (February 5, 2024)—EDC Acoustics has introduced Rapid, a room tuning program that works hand-in-hand with the company’s products. Based on the EDC Acoustics Pro app, the new Rapid app utilizes preset configurations to allow for rapid analysis and optimization of the company’s loudspeakers.

Additionally, Rapid enables users to deploy custom dispersion configurations by entering the room or audience dimensional information (back audience width, front audience width, back row distance, first row distance, speaker height, offset, etc.). This allows users to define and commission an EDC loudspeaker system quickly.

The Rapid app uses the same backend as the Pro version, and matches more than 40 different energy curves for each cross section of audience—applying the most appropriate energy skew, dispersion angle and non-symmetrical offset to match each cross-section in both the horizontal and vertical axis. This ensures all audience spaces are matched in terms of sound pressure levels and frequency response while minimizing energy directed outside the defined room/audience shape.

Rapid also predicts the frequency response and level of more than 2,000 locations within the defined audience area, and the user can send a test sweep signal to be measured by the inbuilt iOS microphone that allows for comparative analysis of predicted VS measured frequency response and sound pressure level.

Rapid supports mono and stereo EDC Loudspeaker arrays of any size. It also supports no sub, mono sub, and stereo sub configurations. All EDC Acoustics algorithms and system optimizations work for both full range speakers and sub arrays of 3 or more boxes.