Clair Global Acquires LD Systems

Houston, TX (January 6, 2025)—Houston-based event and installation services provider LD Systems has been acquired by Clair Global Group as of January 1, 2025.

Founded in 1975, LD Systems has additional offices in San Antonio and Austin, and notably handles the extensive live sound production needs of RodeoHouston, as well as large-scale festivals like Chicago’s Lollapalooza. Providing audio, video, and lighting production services and installed solutions serving the US market and beyond, LD Systems offers a multi-disciplinary, full-service approach to servicing large-scale special events for clients such as the March Madness Music Festival, the NFL Draft, and the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The company has also provided systems integration for the NFL’s NRG Stadium, the 64,000 seat Alamodome in San Antonio and numerous other sports facilities, houses of worship, and performance venues.

“With this union, Clair will provide a good home for the full offering of our services,” said Rob McKinley, co-founder and general manager of LD Systems. “We’re thrilled to be expanding the depth of our resources, securing the future of LD Systems, and ensuring our ability to service clients for the long haul through this exciting collaboration.”

“We were impressed with LD’s caring culture, long-term client relationships, and their commitment to quality, and that standard of unwavering service and excellence will continue with us,” said Clair Global CEO, Troy Clair. “The shared vision is exciting as we continue to think globally but build locally.”