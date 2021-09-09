iHeartRadio Awards Returns to Live Event

Los Angeles, CA (September 9, 2021)—With the opportunity to return to an indoor live setting, the iHeartRadio Music Awards were held this summer inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where acts like The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Dan + Shay, Silk Sonic, Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Doja Cat and Usher performed for 1,500 fans. ATK Audiotek provided audio for the event.

With the smaller crowd on-hand, only the venue’s main floor and first of three balconies open, so ATK Audiotek deployed a JBL Professional line array system consisting of 16 JBL VTX A12 loudspeakers, in clusters of eight on each side, and S28 subwoofers in clusters of two per side.

“Our shows go from quiet dialogue on a podium mic to a loud rock band at 115 dB, so we need the whole dynamic range to be pristine and clear,” said Jeff Peterson, Front of House Engineer, ATK Audiotek. “That’s something that the JBL products have done well for us.”

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards was ATK Audiotek’s first in-person show in an indoor venue since the pandemic began. “I think that was actually the first real indoor audience, elbow to elbow,” said Kirk Powell, PA Designer and System Tech, ATK Audiotek. “There was a lot of energy in the room because the performers were really enjoying being in front of a crowd and the fans were really enjoying being in front of the performers. At times, Jeff had to goose it a little bit to get over the crowd, which is normal, but it’s been so long since we’ve had to do that.”