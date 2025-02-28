FireAid Issues First Wildfire Relief Grants

FireAid, the massive concert benefitting those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires earlier that month, has issued its first grants, totaling $50 million.

Inglewood, CA (February 28, 2025)—FireAid, the massive benefit concert held in late January to raise funds for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires earlier that month, has issued its first grants, totaling $50 million.

As of mid-February, FireAid had raised an estimated $100 million. Organizers termed the initial $50 million in grants as Phase One, prioritizing support for community-based organizations deeply involved in wildfire relief. Disbursement of the grants began 10 days ago and was expected to be fully distributed by the end of February. Phase Two will focus on rebuilding efforts.

The Phase One grants are intended for organizations that have infrastructure, experience, and relationships necessary to equitably deliver assistance to fire-impacted individuals; the organizations have each received $100,000 or more.

Phase two funding will focus on additional relief needs, including sustaining long-term recovery, remediation and rebuilding, and is expected to further address environmental issues.

FireAid has also established a program for the issuance of smaller grants available to community-based organizations, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000. Application details are available at FireAidLA.org.

The quick distribution of funds comes on the heels of the benefit show itself, a marathon six-hour, 35-artist live production that was assembled from scratch in two weeks and broadcast around the world on 28 video and streaming platforms to 50 million viewers. Mix’s in-depth coverage of how FireAid’s live sound and broadcast audio were organized at lightning speed will appear Monday, March 3, on Mixonline.com.