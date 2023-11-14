Guns N’ Roses Roll with Austrian Audio

New York, NY (November 14, 2023)—Guns N’ Roses has been on the prowl the last few years, and following stretches in Europe and the Middle East this year, the group hit the stadiums of North America, wrapping up last week in Toluca, Mexico. Along for the ride was another legend, engineer Dave Natale (Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Fleetwood Mac), manning the FOH desk.

Gn’R is well-known for its sonic bombast, and at the root of that is a drum sound has to anchor the songs, so Natale brought in some Austrian Audio mics to capture them, much as he did on two of the most recent Rolling Stones tours.

For Guns N’ Roses, Natale has employed Austrian Audio OC18 precision microphones for overheads and CC8 true condenser microphones on the hi-hat, ride cymbal and cowbell on drummer Frank Ferrer’s kit.

The results caught the attention of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus, who now has some Austrian Audio mics on his live rig, too: “Dave put the Austrian Audio mics on my amps when he started with us. I have been so impressed with the sound of the OC18 on my Magnatone amps live that I had to try them in my studio as well. I’m blown away by the detail and warmth. An absolute classic.”