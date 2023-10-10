Austrian Audio Launches MiCreator Studio

Vienna, Austria (October 10, 2023)—While Austrian Audio has made a name for itself in recent years with its microphones and headphones, the company is entering new territory with the debut of its MiCreator Studio, a compact recording system that combines a condenser microphone and USB-C audio interface. The company is also introducing a variety of separately sold accessories that expand on the MiCreator Studio as well.

Intended for musicians, songwriters, and content creators, the Studio’s audio interface sports an additional input for multi-tracking and optional stereo recording. Meanwhile, the microphone itself can handle a Max SPL of 130 dB, and the mic head can be vertically adjusted as needed.

The interface section itself sports two headphone outputs as well as two gain settings and one knob jogwheel for volume control; it also has a metal housing with changeable faceplates for a variety of color combinations and customization. The

Building out a MiCreator ecosystem, Austrian Audio has also announced the MiCreator Satellite microphone ($99) which can be linked to a Studio via the in/out ports to track two sound sources. There’s also the new MiCreator Y-Lav ($49), a lavalier microphone with an additional headphone jack.

The standard MiCreator Studio runs $199, and there’s a further bundle of the System Set ($299), which includes a Studio, Satellite, all cables, two face plates for each mic, a MiniBar stereo bar, and a custom case to keep it all in.

Both the Studio and System Set come with Steinberg Cubase LE digital audio workstation or Wavelab Cast for podcasts and social media. Additionally, Cubase LE is unlocked as soon as the Studio is connected to an iOs device.