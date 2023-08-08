Best-Tronics Packs Rockers’ Racks with RF Venue

Chicago, IL (August 8, 2023)—The post-pandemic return of live music has kept venues humming with artists touring the world, but that in turn has kept Chicago-based Best-Tronics Manufacturing busy, too, building racks of on-stage audio components—including cables, racks, pedalboards and wireless systems—for acts like Queensrÿche, Veil of Maya, Mt. Joy, Scarlett O’Hara and others.

For years, a key ingredient for most for most of those mission-critical assemblies has been RF components from RF Venue, according to Brad Bartosz, audio department and artist-relations manager at Best-Tronics, because the gear “works amazingly and won’t break on the road. It never fails, and that’s why we choose it every time. Every one of those has to work every single time, so we put an enormous amount of care and effort into each build,” says Bartosz.

A number of RF Venue accessories for wireless audio are regular components for Best-Tronics’ assemblies, including the Combine4 IEM transmitter combiner, the Distro4 antenna distribution system for wireless microphones, the cross-polarized Diversity Fin Antenna for wireless microphone reception, and the circularly polarized CP Beam Antenna for wireless IEMs.

“A lot of these racks and pedalboards are used on overseas tours, so the IEC-compatible connector is a huge plus for those users, because it standardizes power supplies,” Bartosz says. “It also lets us mix and match gear on the boards and racks more easily and makes it easier to terminate.”