RF Venue COMBINE8 Antenna Combiner Launches

Las Vegas, NV (June 13, 2022)—At InfoComm 2022, RF Venue introduced COMBINE8, a wireless IEM system antenna combiner with DC power distribution that brings together up to eight in-ear monitor transmitter signals.

Any brand in-ear monitor transmitter operating between 470-608 MHz and set to 50 mW or less may be used with the COMBINE8, as well as any type of directional antenna. The COMBINE8 provides DC power for up to eight IEM transmitters with the included DC-OCTOPUS power cable. This eliminates the need to use wall wart external power supplies for IEM transmitters and reportedly provides a cleaner installation.

“The more wireless IEM channels that end-users deploy simultaneously, the greater the likelihood of interference between the transmitters and antennas, along with increased signal and power wiring clutter,” says Chris Regan, president, RF Venue. “Our COMBINE8 cleans up both the RF issues and the gear rack, delivering markedly improved coverage and dropout immunity as well including everything needed for a simple and tidy installation.”

Sportiung a single directional antenna outside the rack to aid line-of-sight and wireless performance, the unit is said to minimize intermodulation artifacts arising from interference between multiple adjacent wireless transmitters and antennas. Housed in a single rack space that allows installation near racked transmitters, the unit saves space.

RF Venue’s CP Beam Antenna is recommended for use with the COMBINE8. The unit and the CP Beam Antenna are available separately or packaged together in the RF Venue 8-channel in-ear monitor upgrade pack. This turnkey bundle provides everything needed to connect and configure up to eight channels of in-ear monitor transmitters, including made-in-the-USA, low-loss, double-shielded RG8X25 coaxial cable and the DC-Octopus power accessory cable.

The COMBINE8 is available immediately at a MAP of $1,649 and the COMBINE8/CP Beam Antenna upgrade pack at a MAP of $2,249.