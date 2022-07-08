Volume Streaming Service Centers Around Mixer

Nashville, TN (July 8, 2022)—Streaming live music has become the norm since the pandemic began, but the technologies employed to make that happen have been evolving at a blistering rate since March, 2020. Every streaming service has developed its own approaches, and for Nashville-based Volume, that technological approach has come to center around an Allen & Heath SQ-6 mixer.

Volume early in the pandemic as a way for musicians to continue performing and earning a living when live venues were shut down. “One of the owners saw his musician friends struggling and wondered how we could help,” recalled business development manager Chris Austin. “We realized streaming wasn’t going away, so we dug in further and started developing the platform.”

The current production setup makes use of the SQ-6 because, said Austin, who also works as the production director for Volume, “The SQ does everything we need. We use the on-board effects, grouping, and customization…even the default show file already sounds great.” SQ series consoles feature 48 channels of 96kHz digital audio processing, along with 36 busses and 8 stereo FX engines.

When multitrack recording is needed, Austin makes use of the SQ’s built-in 32-channel 96kHz USB interface. “I hook up a laptop running Pro Tools and I can do full multitracking for the artists that want it,” adds Austin. “Everything is super easy to set up and the artists gain deliverables that they can distribute to fans.”

As Volume grows, Austin hopes to expand into more areas of entertainment. “We’ve got boxing matches, comedy, and we’re looking to feature record producers giving lessons on mixing to an online audience.”