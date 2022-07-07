Allen & Heath Avantis Firmware V1.2 Launched

New York, NY (July 7, 2022)—Allen & Heath has created a major update of its Avantis firmware with the release of V1.2. Available as a download on the company’s website, it adds a next-generation RTA engine, Sennheiser wireless integration and new additions to the dPack bundle of DEEP processors.

The new RTA engine is built around a 61-band bar or line display which can be displayed behind the PEQ curve for straightforward EQ decisions. Additionally, a sonogram view is provided, helping to identify room resonances or mix imbalances. All RTA views are also visible on iPad and Director, so engineers can get that visual feedback anywhere in the venue.

The dPack bundle has been expanded to include three new DEEP processors from the flagship dLive system: Bus is modelled on a well-known hardware compressor respected for its ability to glue mixes together; Source Expander offers control of threshold and depth for set-and-forget operation; and Dual Threshold Expander is intended for challenging environments. Additionally, the existing OptTronik compressor has been updated to include “Model B” for a new flavor of classic 2A style optical compression. Existing dPack owners receive all new dPack updates and models for free.

Avantis’ wireless integration has been extended to include Sennheiser’s 300/500, 2000 and 2050 wireless microphones, which can be monitored from both the mixer and Director. Key wireless information, including mutes, signal level and battery bars, is visible from the Bank view, with detailed information and control accessible via the Preamp page.

The release is rounded off with multiple workflow changes, including extended functionality for the iOS apps, enhanced DCA spill functionality and new SoftKey options.