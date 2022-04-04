Yale Bowl Upgrades Comms

New Haven, CT (April 4, 2022)—Yale Athletics recently installed an intercom system from Studio Technologies at the school’s 107-year-old football stadium, the Yale Bowl, to support the production of live events, some of which are broadcast by partner ESPN +.

According to Evan Ellis, video producer for Yale Athletics, the stadium previously had no infrastructure besides a landline telephone. The video production crew began by adding single-mode fiber cable to deliver camera feeds between the Yale Bowl and the control room, located across the street in the school’s soccer and lacrosse stadium. However, the production still lacked an effective intercom connection between production and on-field personnel. Ellis connected with Studio Technologies and based on the company’s recommendations, began building out a Dante audio workflow using Ethernet transported over its new fiber infrastructure.

“We have more functionality with just four strands of fiber than if we had implemented an analog setup,” Ellis said. “By using a Dante-based workflow and Studio Technologies products, we avoided the need for hundreds of feet of wire, and really streamlined our audio and comms workflow.”

This started with the Model 5422A Dante intercom audio engine. Ellis noted the unit’s 64 input and output channels, which allows him to manage more complex productions than a more-standard 4-channel analog setup. “I can access our camera, production, and marketing channels, and send them wherever they need to keep everyone in communication,” Ellis said.

Ellis also uses the Model 348 intercom station in the control room, which allows him to monitor all live channels as well as direct channels with specific production personnel. He leverages a suite of resources for on-field talent, including the Model 205 announcer’s console for talent cueing and dual talkback, and the Model 371A, Model 373A, and Model 374A intercom beltpacks to provide direct access to live program audio.