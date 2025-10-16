UofA Goes Big with New Comms Setup

Tucson, AZ (October 16, 2025)—The University of Arizona (UofA) has upgraded its broadcast communication infrastructure to support its growing production demands as the school enters the Big 12 Conference.

With the university now responsible for more than 125 ESPN+ broadcasts per year—two to three times more than in previous seasons—UofA required a communication solution that could scale quickly.

“We needed something that could grow with us, adapt to different types of productions, and be intuitive enough for both professionals and students,” said Mike Patton, multimedia specialist, broadcast at the University of Arizona. “Riedel offered that flexibility. Bolero gives us unmatched wireless freedom, and PunQtum has been a huge asset in getting more people on comms efficiently and affordably.”

The new deployment of Riedel Communications’ intercom technologies features 15 Bolero wireless beltpacks, over 20 PunQtum digital partyline beltpacks, the Riedel Artist-1024 matrix intercom platform, and more than six 2300 Series SmartPanels.

PunQtum’s wired beltpacks are now part of the workflow, delivering communication to fixed operator positions like replay, graphics, and marketing. Meanwhile, Bolero provides wireless mobility across multiple venues, including McKale Center, where the university’s main broadcast control room is located, and the nearly 100-year-old Arizona Stadium.

The adoption of the new system has reportedly ended a loud, buzzing interference, especially during long cable runs in the football facility. With the noise gone, people can clearly hear and understand each other. The Artist-1024 intercom matrix ties the system together, enabling fast reconfiguration and isolated workflows for simultaneous events.

“The ability to rapidly switch between sports and event modes, from ESPN+ streams to in-venue live shows to external rentals like graduations, has been a game-changer,” said Patton. “Before, we were manually rewiring systems. Now, we just load a file and go.”

Located on 380 acres in Tucson, AZ, UofA is home to more than 55,000 students and numerous NCAA sports. The main broadcast control room runs on Riedel’s SmartPanels and serves as the hub for ESPN+ productions. The system’s IP-based design allows for future expansion across the university’s fiber network, with softball and track facilities next on the roadmap.