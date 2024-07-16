AY Productions Expands Comms Inventory

Huntington Beach, CA (July 16, 2024)—Audio and intercom specialist AY Productions recently expanded its inventory of Pliant Technologies gear as the events it supplies, such as the Super Bowl and AFC Championships, get larger and more complex.

AY has expanded its CrewCom inventory to now include a total of 42 CrewCom CRP-44 Radio Packs (RPs) in addition to several CrewCom Radio Transceivers (RT), Control Units (CU) and SmartBoom headsets from Pliant Technologies.

“One of the main goals of AY Productions is that we are a one-stop shop for coms,” AY Productions audio engineer Max Muehlen explains. “With the additional RPs, we’re able to meet the needs for any size production we’ve encountered or may encounter in the future.”

One notable example is the NFL Combine. “The Combine was a big task,” he adds, “because at the same time, the NFL Network was doing multiple shows. [AY Productions audio engineer Sean Weathersby] was swinging from studio to studio and CrewCom followed;the system was able to delegate that really well. The ease of use of the RPs was also an important aspect here. Many other beltpacks can often be complicated for users, and we used to get a ton of questions about how to work the gear, but with the CrewCom RPs, it’s completely simplified. On top of that, the audio quality is great.”