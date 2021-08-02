Lollapalooza Brings Back Live Music Festivals – A Mix Photo Essay

For thousands of music fans in Chicago and millions at home watching the live stream on Hulu, this past weekend marked the long-awaited return of Lollapalooza. The four-day festival in Grant Park hosted an estimated 100,000 people a day between Thursday and Sunday, and fielded dozens of acts, from Meghan Thee Stallion, Post Malone and Tyler, The Creator to Journey, Limp Bizkit and Foo Fighters, while EDM made its presence known with Marshmello, Illenium and Steve Aoki. We’ll have complete coverage in the September issue of Mix, but in the meantime, here’s a glimpse of what we saw: